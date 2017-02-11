Old Dominick Barreling Whiskey for First Time Since Prohibition

VOL. 10 | NO. 7 | Saturday, February 11, 2017

Something is happening in Memphis for the first time in 100 years – Old Dominick has begun aging barrels of locally made whiskey at their highly anticipated Downtown distillery.

When Governor Thomas C. Rye passed his infamous “bone-dry bill” 1917, it ushered in an era of Prohibition for the Volunteer State and sidelined the original Old Dominick Whiskey brand, which was founded by Domenico Canale in 1866.

Now, over 150 years later, his family is primed to restore the brand to its former glory, as head distiller Alex Castle and her team have begun to age their first batches of whiskey that was milled, malted, fermented and charcoal filtered in the mandatory Tennessee whiskey fashion in house.

“It is an exciting day for our company, and fitting that we are aging Old Dominick Whiskies for the first time since Tennessee Prohibition forced us to stop precisely 100 years ago in 1917.” Said Chris Canale, Domenico’s great-great grandson and owner of Old Dominick Distillery.

Old Dominick Distillery, which is scheduled to open in the spring, will offer for tours, tastings, events, and retail spirits sales in addition to their craft whiskey production.