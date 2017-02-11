VOL. 10 | NO. 7 | Saturday, February 11, 2017

Pearl’s Oyster House to Open Location in Cordova

South Main seafood mainstay Pearl’s Oyster House will soon have a second location in Cordova.

A $717,931 building permit application was filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement to remodel an existing building at 8106 Cordova Center Drive for a restaurant.

The Fleming Co. is listed as the contractor on the permit and Pearl’s Oyster House and Ray Porter are listed as both the owner and tenant.

In a Dec. 28 warranty deed, POH GTP LLC bought the location from TM Partners for $1.12 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The 7,560-square-foot building was built in 1998 and sits on 1 acre near the intersection of Cordova Center Drive and Germantown Parkway, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

The property was last appraised for $975,700 in 2016.

– Patrick Lantrip

Midtown High-Rise Sells For $2.3 Million

A Central Gardens high-rise apartment switched hands for a cool $2.3 million, according to commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory company Marcus & Millichap, which brokered the deal.

The Continental Apartments, a 70-unit property located at 1422 Lamar Ave., was built in 1959 and sits on 1.9 acres.

Curtis Braden, a senior associate investment specialist with Marcus & Millichap’s Memphis office, had an exclusive listing for the property on behalf of the seller and was able to secure a developer, whom he also represented, to purchase the building.

According to a Feb. 3 warranty deed, Harvard Stephens and his wife, Barbara Nabrit-Stephens, sold the property to the Colorado-based company, Talus Properties Inc.

A $1.8 million mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank N.A. was also granted to Talus Properties in conjunction with the purchase, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The loan, which will mature on Feb. 16, 2022, was signed by Jay Christopher Robbins, the president of Talus Properties.

The property was last appraised by the Shelby County Assessor of Property in 2016 for $1.1 million.

Founded in 1971, Marcus & Millichap specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services and has more than 1,600 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the U.S. and Canada.

– Patrick Lantrip

New U of M Center To Hold Open House

The University of Memphis will host an open house and reception for its newly launched Center for International Education Services (CIES). The event will be held Monday, Feb. 20, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Panhellenic Building.

The U of M has created the new centralized office to serve its nearly 670 international students from 55 countries. CIES is home to the U of M Study Abroad Office, the Intensive English for Internationals program and the International Student Services Office.

CIES provides advising on student visa issues, creating internationalization initiatives, supporting international research and collaboration, and promoting cultural awareness through innovative programming.

To RSVP, call 901-678-2814 or email gkwarren@memphis.edu.

– Don Wade

Fred’s, UTHSC Partner On Blood Pressure Screenings

Members of the American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are teaming up with Fred’s Pharmacy for its Healthy Heart Initiative in February.

UTHSC College of Pharmacy students will be performing free blood pressure screenings at various Fred’s locations throughout the month. Fred’s will donate $1 to the American Heart Association for every blood pressure screening performed, and the goal for the student organization is to raise $1,000.

In addition to providing blood pressure screenings, the more than 150 student pharmacists will be available to educate the Memphis community about cardiovascular health and answer other health questions.

Students will perform screenings at the Fred’s stores at 6500 Quince Road, 6064 Stage Road and 1290 Lamar Ave. on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Feb. 28.

– Andy Meek

ARS/Rescue Rooter Names New President and COO

Memphis-based American Residential Services has announced that Luis Orbegoso will assume the role of president and chief operating officer of ARS/Rescue Rooter.

Prior to his new role, Orbegoso was the president of ADT Business, where he established a standalone division within the company, introduced new products and services, and optimized distribution channels.

Orbegoso also previously worked for United Technologies Corp., where he served as president of the Global Detection and Alarm businesses, and president of Lenel Systems International Inc., a global market leader in the development and delivery of scalable, integrated security systems.

Orbegoso, who immigrated to the U.S. nearly 30 years ago from Lima, Peru, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati and MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"We believe it is our duty to partner with experienced leaders like Luis who will respect our people, and all that has been accomplished during our first 10 years, while at the same time propelling the company forward with new and fresh ideas," Dave Slott, co-chief executive officer at ARS/Rescue Rooter, said. "We went to great lengths to source and select someone we feel has not only the competence to excel, but also someone who has a servant's heart for everyone."

Based in Memphis, ARS is a national provider of air conditioning, heating and plumbing services that operates a network of more than 70 locally managed service centers in 22 states, with approximately 6,000 employees.

– Patrick Lantrip

Bartlett Banker Appointed To Fed Advisory Council

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has appointed Craig Esrael, president and CEO of Bartlett-based First South Financial Credit Union, to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council.

Members of the 12-person advisory council, established by the St. Louis Fed in 2011, are executives of smaller financial institutions across the Fed’s Eighth District. Council members advise St. Louis Fed president James Bullard on the credit, banking and economic conditions facing their institutions and local communities. Additionally, the chair of the advisory council reports twice yearly to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in Washington, D.C.

Esrael’s three-year term on the council runs through 2019.

– Daily News staff

MAAR Commercial Council Hosting Forecast Summit

The Memphis Area Association of Realtors’ Commercial Council will host its 15th annual Commercial Property Forecast Summit on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Halloran Centre for the Performing Arts & Education, 225 S. Main St.

Speakers for the event will include Brain Whaley, CRBE; Scott Pahlow, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; Gray Fiser, CBRE; Tom Grimes, MAA (Mid-America Apartment Communities); Bob Turner, Southern Properties; Chuck Pinkowski, Pinkowski & Co.; Larry Jensen, Commercial Advisors; and keynote speaker Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo Commercial.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. and conclude with a reception at 4 p.m. Tickets are $55 for MAAR members and $75 for nonmembers.

The deadline for advanced registration is Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. Call 901-818-2435 or email elizabeth.ennis@maar.org for more information.

Event sponsors include Boyle Investment Co.; Colliers International; Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Advisors; Evans|Petree; Highwoods Properties Inc.; Valbridge Property Advisors; Memphis Appraisal Institute; IREM, Memphis Chapter 20; Memphis Metro CCIM; SIOR; and Realtors Land Institute.

– Patrick Lantrip

Chef Shuttle Teams With Memphis Nutrition Group

Chef Shuttle has announced a partnership with Memphis Nutrition Group during February’s American Heart Month. The food delivery service and the nutrition and lifestyle counseling practice teamed up to challenge customers to protect their hearts by making smart choices – with a little incentive along the way.

“Eating out gets a bad rap as being a generally unhealthy choice,” said Ryan Herget, founder and CEO of Chef Shuttle. “But we know that doesn’t have to be the case, and we wanted to challenge Memphians to make the smart choices we know are out there this month. While the challenge will end, we hope the small changes will foster long-term health benefits for all our customers.”

The challenge will take place on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter through Feb. 28. To participate, Memphians should post a photo of their heart-healthy meal from Chef Shuttle or a photo of their activity tracker showing they hit 10,000 steps two days in a row.

Those who use the hashtag #chefshuttlehearthealthychallenge and tag Chef Shuttle’s page will win a free delivery code. Each customer can get one free delivery code, and every post will count as an entry to win a $100 Chef Shuttle gift card and a gift basket from Memphis Nutrition Group, including two nutrition books, heart healthy snacks, a Sprouts gift card and a coupon to take 15 percent off an initial session at Memphis Nutrition Group.

To assist customers in making their heart-healthy choices, Memphis Nutrition Group selected more than 50 items that can be delivered through Chef Shuttle that they consider smart choices, including Mesquite Chop House’s Honey and Spiced Pecan Salmon and Jim’s Place Grille’s Ahi Tuna Salad.

“Eating out doesn’t have to result in poor nutritional choices,” said Blair Mize, registered dietician and owner of Memphis Nutrition Group. “And there are even benefits to having the food delivered – like avoiding the temptation associated with unlimited breadsticks or chips, or the option to order dessert.”

– Daily News staff

Memphis Open Hall of Fame To Induct Phil Chamberlain

Local tennis legend Phil Chamberlain will be inducted into the Memphis Open Hall of Fame as part of the Memphis Open tennis tournament.

Chamberlain will be honored during a ceremony to be conducted between the first and second matches of the evening session on Thursday, Feb. 16.

A native of Perth, Australia, Chamberlain’s impact on tennis in Memphis began at the University of Memphis, where he was the number one singles player, leading that team to a NCAA national ranking of 18.

Following graduation, he was named Tennessee Professional of the Year in both 1979 and 1982. During that time, Chamberlain served as an assistant coach at his alma mater from 1979 to 1980.

After nearly two decades away from the University of Memphis, he returned as head coach from 1999 to 2005, where he led the Tigers back to a spot in the national rankings.

Chamberlain is no stranger to the Memphis Open, serving as its tournament director from 2005 to 2008, following a 20-year run as assistant tournament director beginning in 1984 at the Racquet Club of Memphis. He also served as the club’s director of tennis for 30 years, from 1978 to 2008.

Chamberlain currently is director of tennis for Memphis University School, where he coaches the MUS and Hutchison varsity teams and the MUS lower school tennis team. As director of the Dunavant Wellford Tennis Center at MUS, he runs sanctioned adult and junior tournaments and coaches USTA adult tennis league teams.

– Don Wade

Curb Market Moving, Sells Property to Hattie B’s

Popular Nashville restaurant Hattie B’s Hot Chicken has bought The Curb Market’s Cooper-Young location as the market prepares to move to Crosstown Concourse.

The Curb Market, which is owned by Peter Schutt, president of The Daily News Publishing Co., opened last March in the former Easy Way at 596 S. Cooper St. That store will close Sunday, Feb. 12, to begin the move to an 8,500-square-foot bay in Crosstown Concourse – nearly quadruple the size of its current space.

Schutt confirmed the sale of the property to Hattie B’s, which currently operates two locations in Nashville and one in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Curb Market takes its name from the marketplace on Cleveland Street north of Poplar Avenue and south of the concourse that existed for more than 50 years. The store features produce and other food and artisan goods from local farmers in the region.

The Crosstown location, which was announced in September, will include an in-house butcher shop for fresh cuts of meat and homemade sausage. It also will offer a wider selection of locally grown vegetables, fruit, dairy, beef and pork, as well as an al fresco dining area.

Earlier this month, contractor Grinder, Taber & Grinder Inc. filed a $550,000 building permit application with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement for tenant infill.

Crosstown Concourse’s grand opening is scheduled for May 13.

– Patrick Lantrip

FedEx Subsidiary Launches New Fulfillment Platform

FedEx Corp. subsidiary FedEx Supply Chain announced the launch of FedEx Fulfillment, an e-commerce solution that helps businesses manage inventory for their retail stores.

The new service is designed to help small and medium-sized companies with warehousing, fulfillment, packaging, transportation and reverse logistics.

“FedEx Fulfillment gives small and medium-sized businesses the potential to achieve profitable and scalable growth,” said FedEx Supply Chain senior vice president Ryan Kelly in a statement. “Online shoppers show deep-rooted loyalty to brands with fast shipments, easy returns, positive customer service experiences and flexible delivery options.”

Customers can use the new platform to track items, manage inventory, analyze trends and make more informed decisions by better understanding shoppers’ spending behaviors. In addition, FedEx says that FedEx Fulfillment has one of the industry’s latest same-day fulfillment cut-off times, two-day ground shipping to the majority of the U.S. population, and the capabilities for a hassle-free returns process.

FedEx Supply Chain, previously known as Genco, is a third-party logistics provider that offers businesses comprehensive logistics solutions, including warehousing, distribution, transportation, e-commerce fulfillment and reverse logistics.

– Patrick Lantrip

Council Creates Budget For Design of Zoo Parking Area

Memphis City Council members voted Tuesday, Feb. 7, to establish a city budget line item for the architecture and engineering design of an expansion of Memphis Zoo parking in Overton Park. The money to pay for the planning will come from the zoo and the Overton Park Conservancy with no expense to the city.

In other matters, council members approved plans for a five-story, 105-room hotel near New Brunswick Road and U.S. 64 in the Wolfchase area as well as an amended plan for a Downtown hotel on the northwest corner of Madison Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard that calls for the addition of a nine-story building.

The council also approved an appeal by an East Memphis homeowners group of an earlier Land Use Control Board decision permitting an AutoZone store to have a sign 18 feet tall in a retail area at Kirby Parkway and Kirby Gate. The retail development borders a residential area, and the homeowners contended the sign should be no taller than 10 feet, which is the standard for what are considered “transitional” areas.

But David Baker, an attorney representing AutoZone in the matter, pointed to other signs in the same development, including a 35-foot high Kroger sign, a 20-foot tall Exxon sign and a 25-foot Walgreens sign.

Council member Frank Colvett, whose district includes the area, urged the council to approve the homeowners’ appeal. The council vote was 12-1 in favor, with council chairman Berlin Boyd as the only no vote.

Meanwhile, the council approved on third and final reading an ordinance that sets new rules for the sale of surplus city property. The change drafted by councilman Kemp Conrad allows the city to get an appraised value for the property and insists the minimum bid be set at that amount. It also sets standards for the use of surplus city property.

The council also honored Whitehaven activist Hazel Moore with its annual Humanitarian of the Year award at Tuesday’s session.

Moore has organized numerous civic events in Whitehaven, including the Whitehaven Christmas parade, through a nonprofit group as well as through her beauty parlor. Moore is often referred to as the “mayor of Whitehaven.”

– Bill Dries

MLB’s RBI Institute Coming to Memphis

Major League Baseball’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program will host its biennial RBI Institute in Memphis next week.

Scheduled for Feb. 16-19, the training conference draws coaches and league administrators within RBI affiliations from throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Curacao.

The RBI Institute covers topics such as league operations, players’ health on and off the field – including anti-bullying and drug-free lifestyles – educational programs, best practices, coaches training, league finances, equipment procurement and more.

In conjunction with the conference, MLB and the Memphis Redbirds are hosting a free Play Ball event Feb. 18 at which MLB will make a donation to Pitch In For Baseball toward baseball and softball equipment that will benefit youth in Memphis public schools.

The event, which takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at AutoZone Park, 200 Union Ave. is free and open to children ages 6-13. Parents can register their kids online at http://bit.ly/2kk9ebZ or on site starting at 3:30 p.m.

Participants should wear sneakers; they do not need to bring gloves or bats. Each participant will receive a Play Ball T-shirt.

The Redbirds have hosted an RBI site since 1998, where boys and girls ages 6-16 join with children from their own community to form teams that travel throughout the city to play each other.

Memphis RBI began with six locations and has grown to serve 12 communities and more than 1,000 participants.

Its mission is to increase participation and interest in baseball and softball among underserved youth through instructional and competitive play, while encouraging youth to achieve academically, demonstrate good sportsmanship, and contribute positively to the community.

– Don Wade

Collierville Insurance Merging With Henry & Co.

Two of West Tennessee’s oldest insurance agencies – Henry & Co. Insurance, an affiliate of The Bank of Fayette County, and Collierville Insurance Agency – are merging.

Henry & Co., was founded in 1933, though The Bank of Fayette County has been in the insurance business since it opened in 1905. Collierville Insurance Agency also was founded in 1905.

“I am extremely pleased that these two well-established Tennessee insurance agencies that are so closely connected to their communities have partnered to offer even more options to their clients,” H. McCall Wilson, Jr., president and CEO of The Bank of Fayette County, said in a statement. “Just like our bank, both agencies have a customer-focused culture.”

While the agencies will continue to operate separately, the merger will allow each one to access more insurance companies and products, as well as more than 20 insurance agents, customer service representatives and support personnel, and offices in five West Tennessee counties.

“As we anticipate opening The Bank of Collierville this coming Fall on Houston Levee Road, we believe our partnership with Collierville Insurance Agency will allow us to better serve our neighbors in Collierville,” Wilson said.

Ron Gant will remain as president of Collierville Insurance, and all personnel affiliated with the agency will be retained.

– Daily News staff

Stats: Airbnb Gaining Popularity in Memphis

Home-sharing service Airbnb says Memphians earned nearly $4 million in supplemental income by using the serving in 2016.

The year’s 40,000 guest arrivals in Memphis via Airbnb represents 99 percent year-over-year growth, according to the service. And Airbnb’s Memphis host community grew 50 percent in 2016 to 300 people.

Most users are sharing their primary residences, while 46 percent are renting an extra, unused room in their homes. The typical Memphis host earns $8,600 in annual supplemental income, and Airbnb says Memphis is home to the second-largest home-sharing community in Tennessee, behind Nashville.

– Andy Meek

Commute Options Launches Website

Commute Options, an initiative of Innovate Memphis to promote transportation choices that improve economic and community health, has launched a website, commuteoptionsmemphis.com. The site provides Memphis-area employers and employees with resources to help them transform their commuting habits.

Commute Options is in a pilot phase, working with a number of small to medium-sized businesses and institutions that are encouraging their employees to shift gears by choosing transportation options.

“Our goal is to provide good information, incentives, encouragement and peer examples to get people choosing transit, biking, walking, carpools and vanpools as everyday solutions," said Suzanne Carlson, transportation and mobility project manager at Innovate Memphis, in a statement.

Commute Options reports alternative transportation can help businesses as well as workers.

Employer benefits include increased ability to attract, recruit and retain top talent; tax benefits for employers and employees; decreased infrastructure costs; and recognition for reducing environmental impact.

For workers, the benefits include cost savings on fuel, car maintenance and parking; improved physical and mental health; productive use of travel time; reduced air pollution; and better city infrastructure.

– Daily News staff

MEM Sees Continued Growth in O&D Traffic

Origin-and-destination traffic at Memphis International Airport continues to exceed O&D figures from when Memphis was a Delta Air Lines hub, according to latest data released by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

An average of 5,424 passengers per day each way made their way through the airport, according to USDOT’s third-quarter data, which is up 3 percent, or 165 passengers, from Q3 2015.

The numbers indicate a steady rise from the passenger transfer-hub era, as the airport saw a little more than 5,000 origin and destination passengers per day through Q3 2010, when MEM was a Delta hub.

“Memphis International Airport continues to work hard in its transition from a hub to an origin and destination airport,” Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners said. “It’s not an overnight process, but this kind of passenger growth shows that more people are flying to and from Memphis, and we will continue our relentless pursuit of frequent and affordable air service.”

In addition to the increase in O&D passengers, MEM has experienced year-over-year decreases in average airfare prices for 16 consecutive quarters.

– Patrick Lantrip

THDA Offers Down Payment Assistance in Targeted ZIPs

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is offering $15,000 in down payment assistance to Great Choice-eligible homebuyers who buy a home in neighborhoods that were hit hard by the Great Recession and have been slow to recover.

The Hardest Hit Fund Down Payment Assistance program was announced Monday, Feb. 6, by THDA executive director Ralph M. Perrey and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. The goal of the statewide program is to attract homebuyers and stimulate home sales in certain areas, thus protecting families already living in those neighborhoods from blight, falling property values and risk of foreclosure.

The ZIP codes included in the program were chosen based on a number of “stress” factors, including foreclosures, short sales and negative equity rates. ZIP codes in West Tennessee include: 38012, 38016, 38018, 38053, 38063, 38105, 38107, 38109, 38111, 38115, 38116, 38122, 38125, 38127, 38128, 38133, 38134, 38135, 38141, 38301 and 38305.

Eligible borrowers who purchase homes in those ZIP codes using THDA’s Great Choice Home Loan program can apply for $15,000 in HHF-DPA assistance toward their down payment and closing costs in the form of a forgivable second mortgage loan.

Homebuyers will make no monthly payments on the second loan during its 10-year term, and it does not accrue any interest. THDA will forgive 20 percent of the second mortgage loan each year starting in year six. If a homeowner does not refinance, sell or move out of their home by the end of the 10th year, the second mortgage loan would be completely forgiven.

Buyers who qualify for both THDA’s new $15,000 down payment assistance program and one of the city of Memphis’ three down payment assistance programs can apply for and receive both simultaneously. Under the city programs, qualified homebuyers can receive up to $10,000 in assistance to purchase eligible properties if they meet certain income restrictions or are employed by the city as a uniformed police officer, firefighter, paramedic or EMT. Eligible Shelby County public school teachers can also qualify.

– Daily News staff

Regency Homebuilders Buys Land in Bartlett

Music City Investments LLC sold two parcels of vacant land in Bartlett to Regency Homebuilders LLC for $1.8 million, according to a Feb. 1 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The roughly 15 acres near the U.S. 64 exit off Interstate 40 is labeled in the deed as Brunswick Village at Wolfchase planned development.

J. Kevin Hyneman signed the deed as chief manager of Music City Investments.

In conjunction with the purchase, Regency Homebuilders took out a $1.2 million mortgage with Pinnacle Bank.

Sean Carlson signed the mortgage on behalf of Regency Homebuilders.

The two parcels were last appraised in 2016 by the Shelby County Assessor of Property for a combined $236,000.

According to its website, Regency Homebuilders has developed homes in seven Bartlett neighborhoods, including Brunswick Forest immediately to the north of the vacant property.

– Patrick Lantrip

International Paper Sees Lower Earnings for Year

Memphis-based International Paper Co. reported net annual earnings of $904 million, or $2.18 per share, for 2016, compared to net earnings of $938 million, or $2.23 per share, for 2015.

IP’s fourth-quarter numbers showed earnings of $218 million, a $40 million increase over $178 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

International Paper chairman and CEO Mark Sutton attributed the drop in annual earnings to “margin pressure” – or larger outside forces causing company costs to rise or its revenues to fall.

“We enter the new year with an improving economic climate and several catalysts which we expect to improve profitability across International Paper,” Sutton said.

– Bill Dries

Dedric Lawson Finalist For Karl Malone Award

University of Memphis sophomore forward Dedric Lawson has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year, an award given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It is in its third year of recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men's college basketball.

"Karl Malone is recognized as a fierce competitor who delivered every time he set foot on the court, at both the collegiate and professional level," said John L. Doleva, president and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame.

At the time of the announcement, Lawson stood second in the American Athletic Conference in scoring, averaging 19.0 points per game, while leading the conference in rebounds with 10.1 per game. He is the only player in the AAC to average a double-double this season, and is one of three players across NCAA Division I basketball to average 19 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Lawson also led the team with 53 blocked shots and was second on the team with 76 assists, and third with 26 steals. He had made 47 percent (149-of-317) of his shots from the field, and made 72.3 percent of his free throws (99-of-137).

Malone achieved great success during his 19 seasons in the NBA as a 14-time NBA All-Star (1988-98, 2000-02), 11-time All-NBA First Team player (1989-99) and a member of the NBA's 50th Anniversary All-Time Team. He also won two Olympic gold medals and is a 2010 inductee of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Five finalists will be presented to Malone and the Hall of Fame's selection committee for the 2017 award. The winner will be presented at ESPN's College Basketball Awards, presented by Wendy's, on Friday, April 7.

– Don Wade

Animal League Partners With Humane Society

In honor of World Spay Day on Feb. 28, the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County and presenting sponsor Germantown Animal Welfare League announce Spay in the City, a new month-long event to raise awareness about the importance of controlling pet overpopulation.

The Germantown Animal Welfare League recently relinquished its 501(c)3 status, and as its last charitable contribution to animal welfare, donated all funds to the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County. In addition to Spay in the City, the donation will sponsor HSMSC’s laboratory, including a micro-hematocrit machine, an IV infusion pump, and a pulse/oxygen monitor. Remaining funds will go toward general operations and medical supplies. The newly renamed Germantown Animal Welfare League Laboratory will be dedicated to medically helping injured, neglected and abused animals.

“Our mission statement has been to promote the welfare and well-being of animals and help those who cannot help themselves," says GAWL vice president and secretary Judy Shore. "We feel there is no greater need in Memphis and Shelby County than to help control the pet population and correspondingly reduce the number of animals in our local shelters.”

Throughout February, Project STOP (Solving the Overpopulation Problem) will coordinate various educational events, as well as a low-cost vaccine clinic on Feb. 18. Project STOP operates Fido Fixers Memphis, a mobile spay/neuter clinic, and holds low-cost vaccination clinics 2-3 times per year. In 2016, nearly 1,500 surgeries were performed in the mobile unit – more than 1,200 of those for pet owners on assistance or for other 501(c)3 rescue organizations.

Shirts to promote this special cause are available during February for a $35 donation, with proceeds covering the costs of one spay/neuter. Visit the Humane Society at 935 Farm Road to purchase one.

– Daily News staff