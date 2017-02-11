Jones To Retire From Memphis College of Art

VOL. 10 | NO. 7 | Saturday, February 11, 2017

Ron Jones, the president of the Memphis College of Art since May 2011, is retiring effective the end of February, the MCA board announced Friday, Feb. 10.

Laura Hine, who is currently vice president for advancement, will become interim president of the college as of March 1.

Jones’ tenure included a reorganization of the Memphis College of Art and he developed a professional practices curriculum.

“Ron Jones took over the leadership of MCA at a time of transition for the college,” MCA board chairman Henry Doggrell said in a written statement. “Today, through Dr. Jones’ guidance and tireless efforts, MCA has a strategic plan approved by its board of trustees to guide a dedicated leadership team as they direct MCA’s future.”

Hine came to the Memphis College of Art to boost fundraising and guide marketing messaging for admissions for the 80-year old institution as well as develop partnerships in the region. Prior to that, she was part of the overhaul of the regional Workforce Investment Network based at City Hall – a federally-funded effort that covers Shelby and Fayette Counties.

Hine, in a written statement, said the college’s students, faculty and alumni make the city’s creative class.

“And their creativity is attractive to both those who live here and those who are considering a move to Memphis,” she added. “I will work hard in this interim role to ensure that this important educational institution continues to contribute to our city and region.”