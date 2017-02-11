February 10-16, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 7 | Saturday, February 11, 2017

1924: Jack Dempsey, the world heavyweight boxing champion who had defeated challenger Luis Firpo six months earlier in New York, was in Memphis fighting Dutch Seifert. The Memphis match was the first in a series of exhibition nontitle fights on the Pantages vaudeville circuit. Dempsey easily beat Seifert, knocking him out in the first round.

Source: “A Flame of Pure Fire: Jack Dempsey and the Roaring ’20s” by Roger Kahn

1924: Polish pianist Ignacy Jan Paderewski in concert at the Pantages theater. The Memphis stop came on his 14th tour of the United States. Paderewski played Memphis two years after he retired from politics. He had been prime minister and foreign affairs minister of Poland after World War I and had been among those at the end of the war who led an uprising against German occupation of the country. Paderewski, who died in 1941, would live just long enough to see Poland invaded and conquered again by Germany at the start of World War II.

1997: The Mid-South Minority Business Council is seeing an increase in membership following disparity studies by city and county government completed the year before that confirm a disparity in the awarding of local government contracts to minority businesses. The MMBC certifies that businesses are minority- or women-owned to qualify for a percentage of the government contracts. It is also offering a new program that pairs those businesses with older white-owned businesses as mentors.

1966: On the front page of The Daily News, a privilege license and a merchant license for Orbit Raceway at 4069 Lamar Ave., across Lamar from the Clearpool entertainment complex.