VOL. 10 | NO. 7 | Saturday, February 11, 2017

Elmwood Cemetery will host its Love on the Rocks walking tour Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. starting at Elmwood Cottage at the cemetery, 824 S. Dudley St. This adults-only walking tour of the “romantically challenged” includes tragic (and humorous) tales of love gone wrong. Tickets are $20. Register at elmwoodcemetery.org.

Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin will host Valentine’s painting nights for couples Saturday, Feb. 11, through Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the paint-and-sip studio, 5040 Sanderlin Ave., suite 111. Couples will receive two canvases that combine to make one painting. Monday is “Galentine’s Night,” a ladies-only event. Visit pinotspalette.com/sanderlin to see the each event’s painting and hours and to reserve a spot.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services will wrap up the “Hear Me Out” Youth Forum Series Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bloomfield Full Gospel Baptist Church, 123 South Parkway W. The series allows youths ages 14-21 the opportunity to share concerns and offer solutions to issues they’ve faced or observed to a panel of city leaders. Registration required; visit cityofmemphisyouth.org.

American Red Cross will host a blood drive Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bumpus Harley Davidson, 325 S. Byhalia Road in Collierville. The Red Cross needs blood (all types) and platelet donations to address a severe shortage caused by winter weather. Visit redcrossblood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 800-733-2767 for donation guidelines and appointments.

Staxtacular 2017, the year’s largest fundraiser for the Stax Music Academy, will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Hosted by the Memphis Grizzlies for a 13th year, the “Grit, Grind & Groove gala” brings together the world of sports, music and philanthropy to benefit the music academy. Tickets are $175. Visit staxtacular.com.

WKNO Gallery Ten Ninety One will host an artists’ reception for the Gallery 12 Artists of Mississippi exhibition Sunday, Feb. 12, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the WKNO Digital Media Center, 7151 Cherry Farms Road. The exhibition is on display through Feb. 27. Call 901-458-2521 or visit wkno.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden will hold an opening reception for Tan Collier’s “Silent Expression” exhibition Sunday, Feb. 12, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Collier’s works will be on display through Feb. 28. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com or call 901-636-4100.

Grammy Award-winning Cajun musicians BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet will perform Sunday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at Buckman Arts Center, 60 Perkins Road Extended. Visit beausoleilmusic.com.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson will speak Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. at The Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main St. Tyson’s talk, “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies,” reviews the science that popular movies – from “Star Wars” to “Frozen” to “The Martian” – got wrong, as well as some of the things they got right. Visit orpheum-memphis.com.

The Bartlett Area Chamber will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bartlett Event Center, 5785 Stage Road. Paulo Aur of American Paper Optics will present “Don’t Be Eclipsed by the Competition,” the facts about the total eclipse coming in August and how one Bartlett company jumped ahead of the competition. Cost is $20. Register at bartlettchamber.org by Monday, Feb. 13, at noon.

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Tammy Zurak of Z Photog Studio will present “How to Build Your Personal Brand.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Fisher Phillips Memphis attorney Rob Ratton will present a seminar titled “When Employees Walk Out With More Than Memories” Thursday, Feb. 16, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Greater Memphis Chamber, 22 N. Front St., suite 200. Ratton will present strategies and legal tools needed to protect your business when the star employee decides to play for the other team. Cost is $25. Email atasman@fisherphillips.com for details.