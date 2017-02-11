Editorial: Redistricting Reform Deserves Better

VOL. 10 | NO. 7 | Saturday, February 11, 2017

Before he left Congress at the end of 2010, U.S. Rep. John Tanner of Union City, Tennessee, talked a lot about how the way district lines were being redrawn, usually by state legislatures, was affecting our politics.

Specifically, he argued both sides of the aisle were creating such majorities for themselves in their districts that they had little reason to listen to the other side or the political center in Congress, much less those who lived within their manipulated districts.

So Tanner, a Democrat, drafted the Fairness and Independence in Redistricting Act – commonly known as the FAIR Act. It was introduced in Congress in 2013, three years after he opted not to run for re-election in the midterms in which Democrats lost their majorities in both the House and Senate.

Congressional district lines in Tennessee are redrawn by the state Legislature – as is the case in most states – and the Legislature is responsible for redrawing its own district lines as well.

The concept is to reflect population shifts mapped out in the once-a-decade U.S. Census. And it’s a joke. If you believe that is how politicians approach something that affects them, we have four bridges across the Mississippi River we would like to sell you.

Tanner’s proposal, reintroduced recently by U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis, would take effect with the 2020 U.S. Census results. It requires each state to form a redistricting commission that would prepare and submit a plan to the state Legislature and governor. They could approve or reject the commission’s plan, but neither the governor nor the Legislature would be allowed to amend the plan.

Such calls have enjoyed some meaningless bipartisan support in the past but have never had the votes to become law. As attuned as our elected leaders are to the need for the right timing, they are tone-deaf on that point when it comes to a proposal that would make a real change, not just in the present but far into the future – a future that they can’t see beyond the next election.

This always is about the side that is down asking the side that is up to cede some of their advantage. And the answer is going to be the same as it was when the roles were reversed – no.

One side gushes political blood from the vein the other side has pierced in the most recent redistricting – incumbents from the same party drawn into the same district in the case of state legislatures. The other side regales us with tales of what was done to them in redistricting a decade earlier.

It’s phonier than professional wrestling.

And everybody whose party affiliation is noted by a “D” or an “R” after their name knows it.

This proposal doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of passing. And the reason it doesn’t stand a chance is the very reason why it’s needed: It depends on the approval of elected leaders bent on preserving what passes for political discourse, but not really changing anything.