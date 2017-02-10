Union Billboard, Impasse Changes Precede Police Contract Talks

VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

The union representing Memphis Police officers and the city administration are just about ready to start negotiating a new contract.

The contract talks come with a lot of scenery – notably a new billboard on Poplar Avenue that is the latest in a series from the Memphis Police Association in recent years. But along with the contract negotiations, a proposal to change the city’s impasse procedure is on the horizon as well.

The new billboard welcomes viewers to Memphis, then notes that the city had a record 228 homicides in 2016 and is “down over 500 police officers.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and MPA leaders clashed in separate comments Wednesday, Jan. 8, specifically about the billboard.

“The union’s not come up with any solutions to those issues on the sign,” Strickland said, describing the billboard as “harmful.”

“That quite simply is a lie,” said Matt Cunningham, leader of the MPA negotiation team, citing a 2010 increase in employee contributions to the city’s pension fund, a 4.6 percent pay cut over two years starting in 2011, and a 2014 spousal surcharge and then spousal carve-out from the city’s health insurance plan.

Cunningham said preliminary contract discussions with the administration have been pleasant so far.

“So far our talks with the mayor’s side have been productive and cordial,” he said.

But he acknowledged the proposal by city councilman Kemp Conrad to change the impasse procedure may affect the tenor of the talks to come.

The union and every other union representing different groups of city employees have come out against the proposal, which is due for the first of three votes by the council later this month.

The provisions include requiring the unions to submit a proposed budget amendment in the event of an impasse.

Cunningham said that amounts to the union doing the city’s job.

Conrad said Tuesday his proposal “streamlines” a process that has separated the contract talks from the city budget.

“The entire process will be clearly related to the budget,” he said.

But Cunningham says it’s not up to the union to adjust the budget if its position prevails in impasse proceedings.

“The MPA supports whatever actions the city needs to take to provide the benefits necessary to attract new officers and retain the officers we have now,” he said. “If that means the mayor needs to implement a hotel tax, the MPA supports that measure. If that means the mayor needs to implement a public safety tax, the MPA will support that measure. If it means that the mayor needs to reprioritize how the city’s funds are spent, the MPA supports that measure.”

Williams said the reaction from the public to the new billboard isn’t nearly as negative as the reaction to an earlier billboard that included the line “Do Not Enter.”

“At some point it has been an informational campaign in this city to the citizens,” he said. “A lot of the citizens are so engrossed in just day-to-day living and they’ve become desensitized to what’s going on.”

There will be other billboards from the union as part of the campaign, Williams said.

“They serve no useful purpose,” Strickland said. “They ought to be taken down.”