VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

Tennessee Bill Would Create Sales Tax Holiday for Guns

The Associated Press

Updated 2:55PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill proposed in the Tennessee Legislature would create a sales tax holiday for guns and ammunition.

The bill, filed Wednesday by Republican Rep. Dennis Powers, calls for a "Second Amendment sales tax holiday" on the first weekend of September each year.

Knoxville station WBIR reports that Tennessee already has a sales tax holiday at the end of the summer that's meant for back-to-school shopping. Last year, Louisiana and Mississippi each hosted sales tax holiday weekends on guns.

