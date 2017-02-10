Norris Plans White House Trip To Discuss Refugee Resettlement

VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

NASHVILLE – State Sen. Mark Norris is planning a White House visit to discuss the direction of refugee resettlement despite a federal judge’s ruling blocking President Trump’s immigration and refugee moratorium.

“The judge’s order leaves open the door for discussions with the White House and the Department of Homeland Security about Tennessee’s safety,” says Norris, leader of the Senate Republican Caucus.

Norris, who previously predicted a lawsuit would be filed before the end of January, points out the ruling by U.S. District Senior Judge James Robart in Seattle doesn’t affect the ability of states to “understand what’s wrong” with the Refugee Resettlement Program. Norris is leading the Legislature’s effort to reshape the program through legal action but recently said litigation could be put off depending on the outcome of Trump’s action.

Trump signed an executive order two weeks ago ordering a 90-day hold on travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and a 120-day suspension on refugee admissions. He put even stricter rules on Syrian refugees.

Norris has spoken with U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Memphis attorney John Ryder about setting up a meeting to discuss the Tennessee Legislature’s concerns about the Refugee Resettlement Program, according to reports. He says he made another call Monday to firm up a meeting.

The Collierville Republican spoke Monday as protesters chanted in the background at the State Capitol, making a litany of complaints, many of them about Trump’s spate of executive orders and the legislative Republican supermajority’s seeming willingness to go along with them.

“This is what democracy looks like,” they shouted as senators began assembling for their afternoon session.

Norris says the entire ruckus isn’t about his efforts on refugee resettlement. However, he says most of the protesters “fail to understand that we are trying to strengthen the Refugee Resettlement Program by getting us back to basics under the Refugee Act of 1980 as originally written. What’s happened over time is that through various administrative and regulatory mechanisms, the Obama administration strayed from the original intent of the Refugee Act. We want to make sure that bona fide refugees remain refugees and that they don’t get left behind because of some administrative hocus pocus.”

Concern cropped up most recently when former president Barack Obama announced the United States would accept 110,000 refugees in 2017, a 29 percent increase from 2016, because of a Mideast emergency originating in Syria. But even though a reported 10,000 Syrian refugees resettled in America in 2016, only 240 came to Tennessee, splitting between the Nashville and Memphis areas. Most refugees come from Iraq and Burma.

In the wake of the Paris bombing more than a year ago, the Republican-led Legislature had selected the Thomas More Law Center of Ann Arbor, Mich., to represent them free of charge in their challenge of the refugee program.

Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery “respectfully” declined to take charge of the legal action, citing the U.S. Constitution, which gives the federal government authority over immigration and refugee resettlement. Slatery wrote that he understands the Legislature’s concerns, but he declined to initiate legal action “based upon untested, novel theories of coerced spending and commandeering of the budget process.”

The Refugee Resettlement Program is overseen in Tennessee by Catholic Charities after the state removed itself from the program in 2007 under former Gov. Phil Bredesen’s administration. The group farms out much of the work to nonprofit groups in the state’s largest cities.

Catholic Charities contends the program is successful because of the resilience of refugees who come to America and Tennessee.

But Norris says the program has strayed from the original federal guidelines on refugee qualifications. The Thomas More Law Center believes those rules are being ignored in favor of criteria Congress never approved, he says.

A primary concern is that Syria’s population is 10 percent Christian but only 1 percent of the Syrian refugees are Christians, and “that perhaps real refugees are being pushed to the back of some imaginary line and other immigrants are supplanting them to their disadvantage,” Norris says.

That is one of the main items the Legislature wants to find out with its pending legal challenge, he says.

Though legislators overwhelmingly supported the litigation in 2016, Gov. Bill Haslam changed his mind on the matter and said late last year he is comfortable with the vetting done on refugees to ensure terrorists don’t slip into the country.

Groups such as the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition accuse lawmakers of trying to “score political points” by aligning themselves with Trump. TIRRC contends potential litigation is not designed to improve the refugee resettlement program but to exploit Tennesseans’ “fears and worst instincts.”

“At each turn, this lawsuit seems more and more like a quixotic mission,” says Stephanie Teatro, co-executive director of the TIIRC.

She believes the Legislature chose a “fringe and extremist” law firm to represent it and says a lawsuit should be the final step in trying to improve refugee resettlement.

“This deeply shameful and misguided lawsuit should be suspended immediately,” Teatro says.

Sam Stockard is a Nashville-based reporter covering the Legislature for The Memphis Daily News. He can be reached at sstockard44@gmail.com.