Memphis CVB Opens Australia-New Zealand Office

VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

The Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau is setting up shop Down Under with a sales and marketing effort aimed at Australia and New Zealand.

The Memphis CVB has hired a former leader of Tourism Australia to lead the Memphis effort.

Chris Ingram is former partnership manager of Tourism Australia, which is the Australian government agency that markets the continent to international visitors.

The CVB does similar marketing efforts in Japan and China and identified Australia and New Zealand as a feeder market for Memphis.

Australia/New Zealand ranks third among the international markets coming to Memphis for leisure travel behind Canada and the U.K.

“Representation and partnerships have existed for Memphis tourism in Europe for 25 years, resulting in Memphis as one of the premier and most visited destinations in the southern U.S.,” said Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis CVB, in a written statement.