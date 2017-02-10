Itawamba Community College President Mike Eaton to Retire

VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Itawamba Community College president Mike Eaton plans to retire in June after 43 years of service to the college.

Eaton has served as president since 2013 and says it's time to pass the torch.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal (http://bit.ly/2k4H2Lw) reports Eaton has held numerous positions at the school, including athletic director, vice president of student services and assistant to the president.

Currently, a five-year plan is revamping the Tupelo campus with the addition of a new physical plant and the construction of a two-story general academic building. On the Fulton campus, a 13,585-square-foot multipurpose hazardous weather safe room is currently being built.

Numerous other facility upgrades and construction projects are being done on both campuses

The ICC Board of Trustees will soon begin a search for a new president.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, djournal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.