Hayes Honors Memphis History, Looks Forward

VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving our city forward and forging its future success.

In Memphis, two pieces of previously neglected history are gaining some well-deserved recognition. The first is Clayborn Temple, a historic hub of economic justice that sheltered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the sanitation workers strike of 1968. The second is the Lynching Sites Project, which honors places around town where extreme racial violence has occurred.

These projects are timely and important – and Kerry Hayes is making sure they find their audience. His firm, Key Public Strategies (KPS), has helped manage public outreach efforts for both.

A Colorado native and Webster University alum, Hayes moved to Memphis 12 years ago to take a job at the Soulsville Foundation. Since then, he’s worked for Mayor A C Wharton and Doug Carpenter & Associates. He launched KPS in 2015, driven by one overarching question.

“Why is Memphis shaped the way it’s shaped? That’s the first thing we need to ask ourselves when we look at Memphis’ socioeconomic inequalities.”

For Hayes, the answer can be found by looking in opposite directions: back to history and forward into the future. To that end, the KPS portfolio contains projects that document Memphis’ past, such as the Lynching Sites Project, and those that plan for the city’s future, including the Memphis Medical District Collaborative. Some, like Clayborn Temple, actually do both.

By aligning with economic justice initiatives, Clayborn pairs its historical significance with a strong vision for the future. Developers Frank Smith and Rob Thompson say they don’t yet know what purpose the 19th-century sanctuary will serve. Rather, they have chosen to stabilize it for public occupancy and let its new purpose emerge organically, with the help of ample community input.

The result has produced a revitalized venue that hosts events for multiple grassroots organizations invested in economic justice for Memphians.

“I’m not leading this work; I’m following,” says Hayes. “Experts have laid the groundwork, and I get to watch it unfold, while helping Memphians connect with it in a really exciting way.”

While Clayborn looks forward to a time of greater economic fairness, the Lynching Sites Project honors the lives of Memphians who lost their lives to racial violence. Spearheaded by a group of scholars, ministers, and professors, the project aims to mark the sites at which more than 70 lynchings took place in Shelby County between 1865 and 1950. The first marker will memorialize Ell Persons, a black man falsely accused of raping and murdering a white woman.

“We want to bring people back to this space and get them thinking,” says Hayes. “This was Memphis 100 years ago. Where are we today?

“It’s powerful, that tactile sensation of traveling to a marshy area off Summer Avenue, standing on the same soil and having a prayer service for this lynching victim.”

Kerry Hayes is an alum of New Memphis’ Fellows program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.