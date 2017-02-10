VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

ANF Architects will hold an opening reception for Jin H. Powell’s “See Me, Hear Me, I Am Human” exhibition Friday, Feb. 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at ANF, 1500 Union Ave. On display through March 9, Powell’s works tell the story of “comfort women,” women who were forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army during World War II. For details, email elicloud@anfa.com.

An opening reception for the “Nasty Women Memphis” art exhibit will be held Friday, Feb. 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Marshall Arts, 639 Marshall Ave. The group exhibition, which runs through Feb. 19, aims to show solidarity among artists who identify as or support a “nasty woman” in the face of threats to women’s rights. Half of the proceeds from artwork sold will be donated to Planned Parenthood. Visit nastywomenmemphis.com.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Wine, Whiskey & Chocolates Friday, Feb. 10, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Chocolatier Phillip Ashley is creating an array of designer chocolates and confections to pair with select whiskey, wines, and cocktails. Tickets are $50 for members and $60 for nonmembers, and include chocolate/drink pairings, hors d’oeuvres and live music. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com for details.

Pinot’s Palette-Sanderlin will host Valentine’s painting nights for couples Saturday, Feb. 11, through Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the paint-and-sip studio, 5040 Sanderlin Ave., suite 111. Couples will receive two canvases that combine to make one painting. Monday is “Galentine’s Night,” a ladies-only event. Visit pinotspalette.com/sanderlin to see the each event’s painting and hours and to reserve a spot.

Elmwood Cemetery will host its Love on the Rocks walking tour Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10:30 a.m. starting at Elmwood Cottage at the cemetery, 824 S. Dudley St. This adults-only walking tour of the “romantically challenged” includes tragic (and humorous) tales of love gone wrong. Tickets are $20. Register at elmwoodcemetery.org.

Staxtacular 2017, the year’s largest fundraiser for the Stax Music Academy, will be held Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Stax Museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Hosted by the Memphis Grizzlies for a 13th year, the “Grit, Grind & Groove gala” brings together the world of sports, music and philanthropy to benefit the music academy. Tickets are $175. Visit staxtacular.com.