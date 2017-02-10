Early Childhood Academy Takes a Long View of Education

VOL. 132 | NO. 30 | Friday, February 10, 2017

There was dancing in one of the adult rooms at the Porter-Leath Early Childhood Academy Thursday, Feb. 9. On the eve of Friday’s formal opening of the $9.3 million building in Longview Heights, relief teachers and teacher coaches were doing a sort of twist in a circle around the tables and chairs – the kind of thing most of the 224 children, ages 4 and younger, will be doing starting Feb. 21 when they put the new building to the ultimate test.

The dance is an exercise in the Teacher Excellence Program – the teacher training component of the academy that is already underway before the first group of 64 children, ages six months to 3 years, arrive.

“Our primary focus is professionalizing the work of early childhood education and strengthening the practices of the teachers in our classrooms,” said Rafel Hart, the center’s vice president of teacher excellence, in a rare lull between conferences, huddles and phone calls.

Teachers in day care centers across Memphis can visit the academy to work on skills like helping children transition from one activity to another. The academy even provides a relief teacher who can work in their place while they are training.

“All of the early childhood providers in the county can take advantage of this resource. They can send their staff here to get training,” said Peter Abell, vice president of development for Porter-Leath. “And then they can take some of these things that we know work – engaging parents, play-based curriculum, constant movement and activities. They can take some of those things back to those centers throughout all neighborhoods. Even family day homes – even kids going to someone’s house for care – will be able to participate.”

The academy is a collaboration among Porter-Leath, Shelby County Schools and the Urban Child Institute.

It’s a start toward spreading a better quality of early childhood care that prepares children for an important transition to kindergarten. It also represents a new level of thinking about educators at a time of greater accountability and professional development for K-12 teachers.

“That hasn’t existed in a formal way. A lot of people have tried that through mentoring, through training weeks before school starts,” Abell said. “The idea (is) that you can have real-time feedback of children’s progress, and then those teachers can have a training curriculum built for that scenario to be able to come in and keep that going through the school year. You don’t wait until the end of the school year and see how things went and then decide what happens next. It happens each and every single day.”

And for all of the academy’s features custom built for the development of children and their teachers, Abell said what happens in the building is more important than the setting.

“It’s a beautiful building,” he said of the 32,000-square-foot single-story structure, which incorporates ample natural light, a blue-and-green theme symbolizing a forest and a river, and old trees surrounding the building and its abundant fenced play areas.

“The two most important elements by far are the excellent support high-quality teacher and the engaged family,” Abell said. “You need those two things. It’s a partnership. We are here running Head Start with that family, not for that family. It’s an important distinction.”

The academy doesn’t have a drop-off lane. Instead, parents walk their children to the classroom and pick them up there, guaranteeing interaction with the teacher. In addition, teachers meet monthly with parents.

A kitchen area where breakfast, lunch and two snacks are prepared for the 224 children each weekday was full of pots and pans, oven fronts and metal tables all the same shade of silver. There is no cafeteria. Instead the children will eat at tables together in their rooms or, weather permitting, on the playground areas outside. Every classroom opens onto an age-appropriate play area, and most are near one of the large trees that were saved in the construction.

The academy was designed by RDG Planning and Design, whose experience is specifically in early childhood centers.

Hallway windows that allow the children a good look at just about everything in their school include a window at their height to watch the kitchen in action. There is even a reading nook that doubles as a stage for little minds that inevitably move on to other wonders and then return.

Classrooms for students in the early Head Start program have smaller furniture and open areas with a view of classrooms on the other side of the bathroom, while rooms for older Head Start students include slightly bigger features and clean-up areas. The two groups are apart but within sight of each other.

Some of that may seem like the logistics of adults handling children.

And Hart says that’s why early childhood care isn’t always viewed as education but babysitting instead.

“When we think about the work that we do with young children, too often people do not view early childhood education as a profession,” he said. “I think that is because there is a component of care that happens. But the care that happens goes hand in hand with the education. … In addition to their intellectual development, which we are stimulating, we are also encouraging their social and emotional health as well.”

And it is the foundation for kindergarten and beyond – a foundation that emphasizes “developmentally appropriate practice.”

“When children are from birth through 5 years old, the way that their brains are constantly changing and developing, we have to meet those needs through the practices that we provide for them with the learning,” Hart said. “It is just as teachers adjust with children entering kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade.”