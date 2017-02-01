Stanifer Takes On Creative Role at Hollywood Feed

VOL. 132 | NO. 23 | Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Hollywood Feed has promoted Katherine Stanifer to graphic art manager, a role that includes serving as the lead graphic designer for brand assets for the retailer’s 50 locations across the Southeast. Stanifer works closely with Hollywood Feed’s director of advertising & creative, Billie Claire Darby, on a variety of projects ranging from internal training videos to monthly sales catalogs.

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Experience: I graduated from the University of Memphis with a BFA in graphic design in 2015. During school, I worked for Hollywood Feed as a store associate and as a design intern. After graduating, I served as junior buyer while continuing to help out the creative department. Getting a full-time role in the creative department has been a goal of mine, and I’m so pleased that this new position has made that dream a reality.

What talent do you wish you had? I wish I could survive without sleep! Between work, a new marriage, five dogs, 11 chickens and playing rugby, I often find there's not enough time in the day.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My father. He passed away last year, but was always incredibly supportive of my creative endeavors. He took me to art classes as a kid, supported me when I changed my major from psychology to design, and even tolerated a phase when I had neon-colored hair. He always encouraged me to express myself.

What attracted you to Hollywood Feed? From the first day, it felt like a family here. I was originally a customer. I brought in my first rescue dog, Charlie, who was sick and had been severely neglected. The team at Hollywood Feed was amazing and helped me find everything I needed to comfort my little guy like he was their own. That really stuck with me. And, when the opportunity arose for me to work here, I decided to join this company that genuinely cares for its customers, employees, and all of their pets.

Your work is creative. What do you hope your work portrays to the community about Hollywood Feed? That my experience as a customer is the standard here. That we excel in our customer service, product quality, nutrition knowledge and our passion for serving pets.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? The decision to get brave and play rugby. When I'm not at Hollywood Feed or at home, I'm on the rugby pitch with the Memphis Flamingos. I've never been an athlete, but now I play rugby every weekend and have learned many valuable lessons: One, a team may be comprised of strong individuals, but we only succeed through unity and playing as a team; two, anyone can expand their limits and achieve greatness if they are willing to put in the time and commitment; and three, breaking fingers isn’t as big a deal as I previously thought – and mouth guards are really, really important!

What do you most enjoy about your work? The variety! In just one day, I can be involved in a photo shoot, designing a new logo, lending a hand in one of the stores, or brainstorming with Billie Claire on overall communications strategies. I also enjoy that at Hollywood Feed, the learning never stops. I regularly attend courses ranging from nutrition and product classes to advertising and design conferences.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? The best advice I was ever given was to "choose your tower,” which is another way of saying “keep your eyes on the prize.” As a young person, it was important for me to work in a number of roles that helped me learn this business from various perspectives. However, I never lost my overarching vision and goal of wanting to be in a full-time creative role.

Greg Davis has become an equity partner in Century Wealth Management. Davis, a certified public accountant and certified financial planner, joined Century Wealth Management in 2013 and has been responsible for managing client portfolios, assisting clients with investment strategy, tax planning, and financial planning services.

Evans Petree PC has admitted Andrea M. McKinnon and Julie J. Wells as shareholders. McKinnon joined Evans Petree in 2008 as an associate in the property tax practice area. She focuses her practice exclusively in property tax law. Wells joined the firm in 2014 as an associate in corporate, health care and private client practice areas. Her practice, though focused in health care law and general corporate matters, also includes business and commercial transactions and private client services.

Jamarr Stackens has joined Redeemers Group Inc. to head up growth of its service department. Stackens has extensive experience in the service industry, directly helping customers. In his new role, he will manage the department; hire, train and manage service technicians; and ensure high-quality standards for Redeemers Group customers.

Susan Fernandez has joined the DeSoto County Economic Development Council as member services manager, responsible for further developing and enhancing membership services. Fernandez comes to the council from the Hernando Main Street Chamber of Commerce, where she served as executive director for five years.

Shelby County public defender Stephen C. Bush has been named board chair for the Memphis-based Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Awareness Foundation. Bush, a founding member of the ACE Awareness Task Force, is replacing the foundation’s founding board chair, Barbara H. Nixon, who will become an ex-officio member on the board will continue to serve the foundation as a consultant.