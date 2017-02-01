Hopson Says Violence Shows 'Desperation and a Lack of Hope'

VOL. 132 | NO. 23 | Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson wants the school system to find a way to combat violence outside the borders of school campuses as well as within.

Hopson expressed concern Tuesday, Jan. 31, about violent crime in the city after a spike in January in which there were five homicides in one weekend across the city. Two of the five people who died were each 15-years old and both Shelby County Schools students.

“It’s almost like it is such a common occurrence that we read about it in the paper and move on,” he said. “There is a desperation and a lack of hope that I have never seen.”

Hopson said while schools are safe, the communities around them are often not that safe and those are areas students walk through going to and from school.

Hopson told school board members he and his staff are putting together some recommendations for the school system’s involvement across school boundaries that will likely involve more funding.

“We’ve got to do something to stop these gang infestations we are seeing all over town,” he said. “I think we really have to invest in dollars and support. … If we don’t do something about it, it’s going to get even more out of hand.”

His comments came at the school board meeting in which the board voted unanimously to close Carnes Elementary School at the end of the current school year. But Hopson withdrew his recommendation to close Dunbar Elementary in Orange Mound.

Meanwhile, the charter group that runs Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School got the green light Tuesday from the state-run Achievement School District to run Humes Preparatory School in the new school year.

Hopson said he moved to keep Dunbar open after a large turnout from Orange Mound residents at the community meetings on the closing proposal.

Hopson and his staff are pursuing a $150,000 grant that could be used at Dunbar to improve student achievement as well as working for more intervention with students who are behind academically. He also instructed his staff to set milestones for improving student achievement at Dunbar “over the next few years” with objectives the school system will be monitoring.

The area around the school includes large gaps of vacant lots on streets once lined with single family homes. The area east of Danny Thomas Boulevard is included in a city plan connected to the redevelopment of a nine-block area between the Pyramid and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Carnes area would be included in an expanded tax increment financing district the administration of Mayor Jim Strickland is about to seek. The property tax incremental revenue in the area would be used to build new affordable housing in the corridor between St. Jude and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

In other plans for the 2017-2018 school year that starts in August, the ASD announced Tuesday that Frayser Community Schools, the Memphis-based charter operator, will operate Humes starting in August.

FCS, which has operated MLK Prep in Frayser since the 2014-2015 school year, applied to operate Humes, a middle school, after Gestalt Community Services, another Memphis-based charter company, announced in October it would pull out of Humes and nearby Klondike Elementary at the end of the current school year. Gestalt leaders cited low enrollment at both inner city schools. Gestalt continues to operate the Power Center Academy schools in Hickory Hill, which are not part of the Achievement School District.

The ASD is a state-run school system for the bottom 5 percent of schools in Tennessee in terms of student achievement.

Frayser Community Schools was founded by Bobby White, a veteran educator and principal in the old Memphis Schools System who was a leader of the Tennessee Charter School Resource Center. White is a former principal of Westside Middle School and is an alum of the former Frayser High School that is now MLK Prep.

No charter organization applied to run Klondike so ASD officials have decided to close Klondike at the end of the current school year. The school will not revert back to Shelby County Schools.