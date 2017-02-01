Fenter Leaving GMACW for Marion Schools Post

VOL. 132 | NO. 23 | Wednesday, February 01, 2017

The leader of the Greater Memphis Alliance for a Competitive Workforce is leaving the local workforce development effort to become superintendent of the Marion School District in Arkansas.

Glen Fenter’s resignation to take the superintendent’s position was confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 31, by GMACW. Fenter was named superintendent of Marion Schools Jan. 17, pending approval of the Marion School board after he was recommended by a search firm.

The Marion School District has 3,900 students in grades k-12 at 6 schools. Fenter is also a former principal of West Memphis High School.

Fenter came to GMACW in the summer of 2015 from being president of Arkansas State University Mid-South in West Memphis – formerly known as Mid-South Community College -- for 23 years.

The alliance was formed by local leaders in Memphis after the city landed several large economic development plums in 2011, including the Electrolux plant in southwest Memphis and City Brewing Co. moving into the Hardy Bottling Plant in Hickory Hill. Leaders of the two plants and others quickly began having problems filling their new jobs with Memphians.

The crisis prompted city and business leaders to mobilize a strategy to improve workforce readiness specifically to fill those jobs.

Their attention turned to programs Fenter had been implementing at Mid-South. As the successful effort made the transition to an ongoing workforce development effort, Fenter was tapped to lead the newly-created alliance.

Fenter’s accomplishments include a “Memphis Works” app that posts job information as well as resumes of those seeking jobs in a comprehensive effort to put information from employers and job seekers in one place.

GMACW has also been exploring a new high school model called a “Pathways in Technology Early College High School” that the IBM corporation has advocated elsewhere. The GMACW effort has included visits to a P-TECH high school in New York City last year.

The organization has also been part of successful efforts to secure state funding for a machine works shop at Bartlett High School that opened last year and a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology, the third in Memphis, that has funding in Gov. Bill Haslam’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.