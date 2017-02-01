VOL. 132 | NO. 23 | Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Talk Shoppe will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. Janne Zaccagnino of Ralph Jones Home Plans will present “Landlords vs. Animals: What you need to know about current laws and renting to a service dog family.” Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

Rhodes College and Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will present “A Broken System: Perspectives on the Death Penalty in Tennessee” Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. in the Paul Barret Jr. Library basement at Rhodes, 2000 North Parkway. For more information, email Stacy Rector at stacy@tennesseedeathpenalty.org.

Mid South Area Business Travel Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Courtyard Memphis East, 6015 Park Ave. Steve Reynolds, CEO of Tripbam, will discuss hotel procurement strategies. Cost is $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Visit msabta.org.

Memphis chapter of the American Marketing Association will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Club, 1346 Central Ave. Kerri Guyton, director of brand content at Obsidian Public Relations, will present “Crisis Communication and Management: What you don’t know will hurt you.” Cost is $15 for members and $25 for pre-registered nonmembers. Visit memphisama.org.

IRIS Orchestra, in partnership with Memphis College of Art and Germantown Performing Arts Center, will present a student art show and sale Thursday, Feb. 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GPAC, 1801 Exeter Road. The show will feature MCA student pieces inspired by IRIS’ February concert, “A River Runs Through It.” Visit irisorchetra.org.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Office of Youth Services will continue the “Hear Me Out” Youth Forum Series Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to noon at Union Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Frayser Blvd. The series allows youths ages 14-21 the opportunity to share their concerns and propose solutions to a panel of city leaders. Registration required; visit cityofmemphisyouth.org.

Memphis Child Advocacy Center will host its 25th annual Works of Heart valentine auction Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. at Memphis College of Art, 1930 Poplar Ave. Bid on more than 100 pieces of heart-themed artwork while enjoying appetizers, wine and beer. General admission is $75 and Big Heart Lounge tickets are $200; all proceeds benefit MCAC. Visit memphiscac.org for details and tickets.