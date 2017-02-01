Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 23 | Wednesday, February 01, 2017

Snapshot: MCA Designs a First-Class Program

Memphis College of Art students work on typography projects in Kevin Mitchell’s Design 1 class. The college recently was ranked as having one of the 10 best degree programs in the South for graphic design.
Animation Career Review researched hundreds of colleges with graphic design programs in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas to compile its ranking. Graphic design is one of nine BFA degrees offered at MCA, which boasts a student-faculty ratio of 10-to-1.

