Blue Suede Brigade to Get All Shook Up With Structural Change

VOL. 132 | NO. 23 | Wednesday, February 01, 2017

The Downtown Memphis Commission recently announced changes to the Blue Suede Brigade, its longtime on-street hospitality program.

Prior to the shake-up, the Blue Suede Brigade mostly worked as tourism ambassadors for out-of-towners looking to find their way around Downtown Memphis.

According to the DMC, the adjusted program will add security duties to the Brigade’s job description.

Additionally, the Brigade’s hours will be extended to include Sundays, and bicycles will be added for increased mobility.

Ten to 15 new full-time positions will replace the predominantly part-time staffing structure currently in place.

The DMC plans to partner with the Workforce Investment Network to host two job fairs in mid-February to fill the positions, which are expected to begin their expanded roles this spring.

"The Brigade is important to Downtown. We are building on this legacy program and adjusting the vision to add even more active on-street coverage,” DMC president and CEO Terence Patterson said. “We feel the ability to offer both additional security and hospitality through an expansion of this program will have a great impact in Downtown Memphis. Plus, it just feels good to add livable wage full-time jobs in Downtown.”