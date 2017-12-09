Sports & Business Tag-Team Partners in DeSoto County

VOL. 10 | NO. 50 | Saturday, December 9, 2017

When Snowden Grove Park, a 17-field baseball-only facility was built in 1999 in Southaven, it cued a change in dynamics. And not just for local and regional competitive baseball teams that would now have a place to compete on miniature professional quality fields.

It caused a ripple effect on the surrounding retail and restaurant community. Summer weekends with dozens and dozens of teams playing at the facility – many coming from out of town with each youth player also being accompanied by parents and siblings – was a seasonal economic game-changer.

“Over the years, we’ve had businesses looking for the release of our schedule so they could increase their labor force,” said Scotty Baker, director of baseball tournament operations at Snowden Grove.

“We definitely know when all the tournaments are in town,” said Darnel Alexander, marketing manager at Chick-fil-A in Southaven. “Especially for breakfast. All the kids come in there in their cleats.”

The sports landscape in DeSoto County not only includes the ever-growing youth sports scene – including baseball, soccer and hockey at the Mid-South Ice House in Olive Branch – but also minor league pro teams in the Mississippi RiverKings and Memphis Hustle, both of which play at the Landers Center.

The Southaven Chick-fil-A is a long-time partner with the RiverKings and the last two seasons has made use of Family Nights. As part of the consumer’s ticket package, digital coupon cards to the restaurant are included. This year, Family Nights were moved to weekends.

“It’s going gangbusters,” Alexander said. “Already doubled what we sold last year.”

The Memphis Hustle, the G League team of the Memphis Grizzlies, are the new kids on the sports block. A lot went into the decision for the Grizzlies to locate their minor league affiliate in DeSoto County, but one factor on the business side was the recent arrival of Tanger Outlets in Southaven just across Interstate 55 from the Landers Center.

“It shows other businesses are viewing this as a destination within our entire (metropolitan statistical area),” said Jason Wexler, the Grizzlies’ president of business operations. “Somebody who is as sophisticated about their business as Tanger is about the outlet business and can draw the entire Memphis region to Southaven, then that makes it a little easier for us to say, ‘OK, we can draw the entire Memphis region to Southaven.’ That’s why they were a logical early partner for us, a sponsor partner for the Memphis Hustle.”

Tanger also is a great fit for all those baseball teams flocking to Snowden Grove. Leo McClure has been bringing his Louisiana Tigers competitive teams from Baton Rouge since the baseball complex opened. Over a three-day weekend, families are looking for things to do between games. Over the years, families have gone to Memphis to visit Graceland, take in a Redbirds game at AutoZone Park, and more recently to see Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

But it’s nice to have a destination nearby, too, and he says the baseball moms will be happy to have Tanger so close.

“Oh, yeah,” McClure said, “they’ll go for sure. They’re looking for a break in the day.”

Tanger also partners with Snowden Grove, sponsoring a couple of events, Baker says.

Area hotels benefit greatly from the tournaments and McClure says over the years they’ve hopped around from venue to venue. Alexander also doesn’t just wait for customers to make their way to the restaurant, instead selling Chick-fil-A products via concessions at Snowden Grove and at Latimer Lakes Park in Horn Lake, which also is a site for baseball tournaments, and soon she hopes at a new complex opening in Senatobia. Alexander says on a good night, concession sales can reach $3,000.

While the RiverKings have been in DeSoto County for many years now, the addition of the Hustle has brought new people to the Landers Center.

“North Mississippi has jumped into this thing,” said Todd Mastry, Landers’ executive director. “It’s not just DeSoto County.”

Meanwhile TJ Chillot, manager of broadcasting and media relations for the RiverKings, says the organization benefited from last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs in the NHL.

“Our economic reach has only been improving,” he said. “With the Nashville Predators going to the finals, it was a trickle down. More people know and understand hockey and are seeking us out.”

Chillot says in the team’s marketing, they take the approach that other community sports entities are logical targets.

“Very rarely is not there at least one sports group at a game,” he said.

And the arrival of the Hustle has only created more dates when there is a game in town and thus more people looking for places to shop and eat.

“It definitely has helped with the Hustle coming down here also,” Alexander said.