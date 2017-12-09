VOL. 10 | NO. 50 | Saturday, December 9, 2017

Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church will host “Noel! Noel!” Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at MBCC’s Midtown campus, 70 N. Bellevue Blvd. The Christmas celebration will feature chart-topping soul singer Avery Sunshine and other local and national artists. Cost is free. Visit theblvd.org or call 901-729-6222.

Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett will host a breastfeeding education event Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Magnolia Room at the hospital, 2986 Kate Bond Road. Dr. Allison Stiles, chair of the Shelby County Breastfeeding Coalition, will answer questions and discuss the factors that should be weighed when deciding if breastfeeding is the right decision for a mother and her baby. Call 901-820-7022 to register.

Christmas in Collierville, a series of Saturday events celebrating the season, continues Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Collierville Town Square, 125 N. Rowlett St. Take a carriage ride through the square, visit Santa in the gazebo (available until 2 p.m.), check out the Bluff City Benders’ model train display, catch a double-decker shuttle ride to Carriage Crossing, and more. All activities are free. Christmas in Collierville wraps up Dec. 16; visit facebook.com/colliervilleparks for a full schedule of each week’s events.

Collierville Contemporary Club will host the ninth annual Christmas in Collierville Home Tour Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour features four homes, both historic and new, and a circa-1910 cottage that is now a U.S. history library. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on tour day; proceeds will be donated to Collierville nonprofits. Visit colliervillecontemporaryclub.org for details.

The Historic Arlington Home Tour, sponsored by the Library Friends of Arlington, takes place Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tour historic homes decorated for the Christmas season. Proceeds benefit the Sam T. Wilson Public Library. Email historicarlingtonhometour@gmail.com for details.

Memphis Area Legal Services, the Memphis Bar Association and the Access to Justice Committee will host a free legal advice and counsel clinic Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Volunteer attorneys provide free legal assistance on a first-come, first-served basis the second Saturday of each month. Visit malsi.org.

Repticon Memphis, a reptile and exotic-animal expo, will be held Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Landers Center, 4650 Venture Drive in Southaven. General admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children younger than 5. Visit repticon.com to buy advance and VIP tickets.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Walkin’ + Woofin’ Night Monday, Dec. 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Starry Nights will be closed to cars; Hyde Lake Wheel House will be open for bike rentals. Admission is $5 per person. Visit shelbyfarmspark.org for a list of Mistletoe Village activities and other details.

Luna Nova Music will host its winter concert Monday, Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Grace-St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1720 Peabody Ave. Cost is free; reception to follow. Visit lunanova.org.

Talk Shoppe will hold a citywide networking party Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in NovaCopy’s conference room, 7251 Appling Farms Parkway. All Memphis-area networking organizations are invited. Cost is free. Visit talkshoppe.com.

The Memphis chapter of the National Black MBA Association will host its annual holiday soiree and toy drive Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fox and Hound, 5101 Sanderlin Ave. Admission is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, and attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots. Visit nbmbaamemphis.org for details.

NAWBO Memphis will hold its annual holiday gathering Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Celebrate the organization’s 2017 accomplishments and look ahead to 2018. Tickets are $25 for members and a guest, and $35 for nonmembers and a guest. Visit nawbomemphis.org.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host Family Night at Holiday Wonders at the Garden Thursday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. All children over age 2 will be admitted for $3 when they bring an unwrapped toy for Porter-Leath. Regular admission applies to adults. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders for details and tickets.