December 8-14, 2017: This week in Memphis history:

VOL. 10 | NO. 50 | Saturday, December 9, 2017

1978: The Democratic National Committee meets for a midterm convention in Memphis. The centerpiece of the gathering is a call by U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy for health care reform that will become the major goal for the rest of his political career. The midterm convention brings President Jimmy Carter to the city. Kennedy and Carter will face each other two years later in a bitter fight for the party’s presidential nomination.

1965: On the front page of The Daily News, the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce has a new 10-point program for the city’s future, and the first of the 10 points is “the need for a change in the form of government,” referring to the city commission form of government. Within two years, Memphis voters would be casting ballots on a new city charter that would set up a mayor-council form of government. The idea of changing local government wasn’t new in 1965. It had been discussed in several forms over the years leading up to the chamber’s announcement. A move to consolidate city and county government in 1962 failed at the polls.

The chamber’s other goals for the coming year included “attracting conventions and visitors,” “stimulating trade and services” and “telling the Memphis story.”

1947: The City Commission approves the West Magnolia Heights Subdivision on the east side of Castalia Street as well as the west side of Cooper Street north and south of the Illinois Central Railroad Belt Line and Barbara Park on the north and south sides of Sevier Street.

1841: A hundred and one flatboats are tied up at the wharf on the Memphis riverfront, a dozen new wholesale and retail stores have opened in the last year, and six steamboats are running between Memphis and New Orleans.

Source: “History of the City of Memphis Tennessee” by John M. Keating