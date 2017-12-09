Battle Over Arlington ER Facility to Resume in 2018

VOL. 10 | NO. 50 | Saturday, December 9, 2017

A pitched battle in the town of Arlington between major Memphis health care institutions and state officials is set to pick back up in 2018.

State officials in late summer will hear an appeal filed by Baptist Memorial Health Care Corp. over a denial in August of its application to build an emergency room facility in the Memphis suburb. That denial followed an earlier rejection by the Tennessee Health Services and Development Agency of a slightly different version of the same request in April.

A 4-4 tie vote in August killed Baptist’s newest attempt at pursuing development of a full-service, 24-7 satellite emergency department in Arlington, near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Airline Road. It was slated to have been developed, operated, marketed and funded through a joint agreement between Baptist and Regional One Health.

The plan was for the standalone facility to provide emergency diagnostic and treatment services, include eight treatment rooms and cost about $10 million.

Baptist, for its part, has not backed down, despite the latest failure to win state approval. It has owned land in the town since 2006 and worked to secure buy-in from a wide swath of town leaders and business representatives. Opposition from competing institutions like Saint Francis Hospital and Methodist Healthcare, meanwhile, ensure the road ahead for Baptist remains anything but guaranteed or easy.

Still, at this point, Baptist is “still interested in providing health care for the city of Arlington,” according to a spokesman.

“Baptist has always been interested in meeting the health care needs of Arlington, which is why we purchased land there in 2006,” a statement from the hospital reads, referencing the 85-acre tract of land it has owned in the town for more than a decade. “We also are grateful for the town's unanimous support of our project. Despite the denial of our certificate of need, we remain interested in caring for the health needs of this community. That is why we filed an appeal, which will be heard in 2018.”

The town’s board of mayor and aldermen earlier this year passed a resolution in support of Baptist’s proposal, with the text of the resolution noting that Arlington’s location in the northeast corner of Shelby County makes it more “geographically isolated” than other areas of the county in relation to established medical facilities. Several representatives of Arlington-area businesses also submitted letters in support of Baptist.

State Sen. Dolores Gresham drafted a letter in opposition to Baptist’s plan. Gresham, whose district includes Fayette County, wrote that she was concerned the proposed Baptist emergency department in Arlington might lead to confusion in her district.

People there “might go to (Baptist’s emergency department in Arlington) when (they) really need to be in a hospital ED,” she wrote in a letter dated Aug. 20. “On the other hand, when they could be treated in a doctor’s office, they might be tempted to go to the (Baptist ED) and incur hundreds of dollars in additional co-pays with no additional benefits.”

Where things stand at the moment: Saint Francis and Methodist both continue to oppose Baptist’s appeal. Saint Francis, meanwhile, is pursuing a version of the same thing Baptist is attempting – an application for an emergency room facility in Arlington, which the state Health Services and Development Agency denied in April at the same time it said no to Baptist.

In response to Baptist’s unsuccessful attempt to win approval for its amended application in August, Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett CEO Chris Locke released a statement saying the hospital is pleased with the state’s decision and that Baptist’s application “does not demonstrate the orderly development of care the Arlington community needs.”

“We have a clear vision for working together with the community,” he added, “to expand access to high-quality care and enhance health care services available locally. We look forward to articulating that vision to the agency in the coming months as we appeal our application for a freestanding emergency department in Arlington.”

In recent days, Saint Francis affirmed that same sentiment, with this statement provided to The Memphis News: “Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett remains committed to providing the residents of Arlington and the surrounding area with convenient access to health care. We look forward to continuing to work with the state of Tennessee in the orderly development of care. In addition, Saint Francis is proud to be able to provide Arlington residents with easy access to a primary care provider and a cardiologist at our Saint Francis Medical Partners office in Arlington.”

And as Baptist and Saint Francis oppose each other’s efforts to build an ER facility in Arlington, Methodist Healthcare is opposing both proposals.

A Methodist spokesman told The Memphis News in recent days: “Baptist and Saint Francis are appealing the Health Services and Development Agency’s decision to deny the (certificates of need) for freestanding (emergency departments), a decision the agency based on the proposals not meeting the criteria for promoting the orderly development of health care. Methodist Healthcare respects and agrees with the decision the agency reached in denying the CONs and will support the HSDA in their case during the proceedings.”

The only thing that’s certain is that uncertainty remains and the jockeying will continue.

In documentation outlining details of its plan filed with state officials ahead of the August vote, Baptist positioned its proposed Arlington satellite emergency department as taking pressure off of its main emergency department at Baptist-Memphis.

In 2016, the emergency department there – which was expanded to serve 60,000 patient visits – reached 66,467, according to data provided to the state. Baptist says it can’t expand the Memphis emergency department any more because it has reached its “maximized practical usable footprints.” And it can’t expand vertically “without substantial internal realignment of services.”

As additional evidence of the need for the proposed Arlington site to take pressure off of the main campus, Baptist pointed to the closure of Haywood Park Community Hospital in 2014 and Methodist Fayette in 2015.