U of M Responds to Threatening Comments, Alleged Impersonation

VOL. 132 | NO. 243 | Friday, December 8, 2017

The University of Memphis released two statements on Thursday, Dec. 7, concerning ongoing investigations.

One dealt with what Tammy Hedges, vice president for external affairs at the university, termed “offensive and threatening comments” posted on the men’s basketball Instagram account.

In a statement, Hedges said the university was working with law enforcement on the investigation.

In a separate statement issued through the athletic department, U of M officials warned of someone allegedly impersonating or using the name of former Tigers basketball player Geron Johnson in an effort to solicit money under the guise of fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

According to the university’s statement, Johnson was contacted through his G League team, the Sioux Falls SkyForce, and said he is not involved any fundraising effort for St. Jude.

Additionally, the athletic department said the school is not currently engaged in any sanctioned fundraising activity on behalf of St. Jude.