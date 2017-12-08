Germantown Mayor Seeks Multifamily Moratorium

VOL. 132 | NO. 243 | Friday, December 8, 2017

In the waning minutes of a Germantown Planning Commission meeting this week, Mayor Mike Palazzolo proposed a moratorium on all new standalone multifamily developments in the suburb’s Smart Code zoning districts.

While reading a prepared statement at the Tuesday, Dec. 5, meeting, Palazzolo said his concerns were rooted in the high number of new multifamily projects that have been proposed recently.

“Rapid development of multifamily units can result in a disproportionate impact on city resources, services, utility systems, traffic, schools and public safety,” Palazzolo said. “As a result I have asked my administration to prepare a resolution that would impose a temporary moratorium on standalone multifamily development in Smart Code zoning districts.”

Most recently, the planning commission approved Thompson Thrift Development’s plans for a new multifamily residential development on Nov. 7. Known as the Watermark at Forest Hill Heights, the 310-unit complex is slated for a 17.7-acre site on the north side of Crestwyn Hill Drive east of Tyndale Drive.

Each zoning district in Germantown’s Smart Code is based on the Transect concept, a system of ordering human habitats in a range from the most natural to the most urban.

“The Smart Code is based upon six Transect Zones which describe the physical character of place at any scale, according to the density and intensity of land use and urbanism,” the code’s zoning description reads.

Palazzolo said the reasoning behind the moratorium is to allow the city time to research and analyze the impact and nature of future multifamily development in these zones.

“It is not the intent to propose a moratorium on mixed-use projects, integrated multifamily projects or multifamily projects that have received some level of approval – this would only apply to any future applications,” Palazzolo continued. “I have directed administration to work with the city attorney to have a resolution prepared for the first (Board of Mayor and Aldermen) meeting on Jan. 8, 2018.”

Palazzolo said he wasn’t bringing the proposed moratorium to the planning commission for a vote or discussion, but simply to make the board aware of his intentions.

“This body has to hear so many applications and cases, it would not be fair to the residents, staff or planning commission to put those three groups into a vulnerable position to have to look at projects moving forward, so we’re take our time and get something before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.”

In other news, the Germantown Planning Commission approved Tuesday an application for a 117-lot subdivision near the southwest corner of Forest Hill-Irene Road and Poplar Pike.

Since 32 of the site’s more than 40 acres are zoned for residential estate and general commercial uses, the development team – which consists of builder John Duke and property owners Charles and Irma Schaeffer and the Reaves Family Partnership – had to submit a rezoning request to the planning commission.

The property became zoned for residential estates in 1987 when it was recorded in the Oaks Subdivision, which was in unincorporated Shelby County at the time. However, only one house was built in the subdivision and the land eventually was annexed by Germantown in July 2000.

“Most notably, the proposed new elementary school to the south of the site creates a substantial change to the neighborhood,” said project representative Greg Marcom of The Reaves Firm Inc. “This school will cut off or sever the property from the (residential estate) subdivisions to the south of the property.”

Despite some objections from surrounding residents, the rezoning request ultimately received unanimous approval.

“Since the city has annexed this particular area, there have been a lot of changes to that part of Germantown,” planning commission member Rick Bennett said before casting his vote. “I believe all these changes to the neighborhood and future changes to the neighborhood warrant a rezoning.”