Grizzlies Stop Losing Streak at 11, But Victories Remain Elusive

VOL. 132 | NO. 243 | Friday, December 8, 2017

Perhaps Tom Thibodeau saw it coming. His young Minnesota Timberwolves, though not short on talent, do not yet consistently devote themselves to defense. They were playing for a second straight night and they were on the road at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies were on their well-documented 11-game losing streak and had recently fired coach David Fizdale and promoted J.B. Bickerstaff to interim coach. About an hour before tip-off, Thibodeau seemed to sense his team might be in a bad spot. That the law of averages was going to get him.

“When you look at it, you don’t get here by accident. If you get to the NBA, you’re a great player,” he said. “Every team in this league is capable of winning. (The Grizzlies are) a very proud team.”

And for a night, that pride was on display. You know what happened: Memphis 95, Minnesota 92, a relieved Marc Gasol saying on TV, “Overall, we won. So (screw) it.”

For his spontaneous honesty, Gasol picked up a $15,000 fine from the NBA. It was money well-spent as he also called it the “biggest regular-season win that I have ever been a part of.”

And Bickerstaff said: “Tonight was a great reward for them, but like we said in the locker room, this is not where we want to be. This is just one of many. We’re still building, we’re still digging.”

That one-game winning streak, as wonderful as it was, was not one of many. Did not even reach two games. After winning on Monday, Dec. 4, the Grizzlies’ first victory in almost a month, they lost two nights later in New York to the Knicks 99-88.

The Grizzlies’ record is 8-16. Mike Conley is still out with an Achilles/heel issue, but might – might – return before Christmas. The Grizzlies have other more minor issues, but what NBA team doesn’t? No disrespect, but playing without Wayne Selden Jr. does not excuse anything that has happened in the last month.

So, the reality going forward is pretty clear: The Grizzlies have little chance of turning this around to the point they can make the playoffs an eighth straight season. Going into their Friday, Dec. 8, home game vs. Toronto, they have 58 games left. Just to get to .500 for the season, they would have to go 33-25.

Nothing we have seen in the last month remotely suggests this is possible. Their loss at New York was their sixth straight on the road. Before they beat Minnesota and stopped a seven-game home skid, their previous victory at the arena formerly known as The Grindhouse was on Oct. 28, or so long ago that it was the same night as Game 4 of the World Series.

After the Fizdale firing, the players huddled as players typically do in the midst of turmoil.

“We had a little team meeting, talked about what we need to do after coach got fired,” said guard Tyreke Evans. “We got to talk with each other after practice where our mind is at. Marc (called a team meeting). Everybody gave their thought on what we need to do. We took it on the chin whether it was good or bad and manned up.”

Suffice to say, not everyone came to this little get together from the same emotional place.

“Some guys were upset, were close with coach Fizz,” Evans said. “So it was kinda tough in the locker room, but I think we got to try and fix that and just worry about basketball now.”

Once the ball goes up, the Grizzlies’ flaws are easy enough to see. The roster lacks depth. Evans, once building a resume for Sixth Man of the Year consideration, now starts in place of Conley and plays point guard. Free agent signee Ben McLemore is getting fewer and fewer minutes and is being outplayed by Andrew Harrison.

When the Grizzlies do give their best on defense – and rookie Dillon Brooks often is drawing tough assignments and not blinking, if not always succeeding – they at least give themselves a chance.

“When we start off fast and get easy buckets, that gets guys going,” Evans said. “I don’t want to play half-court every possession, so the more we defend and get to running that will help our offense a lot.”

Another translation: In the half-court, teams camp out around Gasol and everything comes to a halt. Guys start settling for isolation plays and ill-advised jump shots.

“We stood around too much,” Bickerstaff told media after the loss to the Knicks. “Got stagnant, watched. Tried to go one-on-one, weren’t cutting, weren’t moving, weren’t sharing or moving the ball. We can’t survive that way.”

Thibodeau was right: The Grizzlies, like every other team in the league, are capable of winning.

But they’re more capable of losing. Most nights, survival is the name of the game they’re playing.