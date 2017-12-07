Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 242 | Thursday, December 7, 2017

Toolmaker to Hire 660, Invest $33.4M in 3 Mississippi Cities

The Associated Press

Updated 3:17PM
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) – Milwaukee Tool will add 660 jobs overall at three Mississippi locations, investing $33.4 million to make and distribute more power tools.

The unit of Hong Kong-based Techtronic Industries said Wednesday that it will expand production and distribution at facilities in Greenwood, Olive Branch and Jackson. The expansions over the next four years will bring Milwaukee Tool's statewide employment to nearly 2,300.

Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state is giving Milwaukee Tool nearly $11 million for infrastructure and building renovations. The state will loan Greenwood $5 million to buy a building and replace a parking lot. Milwaukee Tool will repay that loan through lease payments.

Craft says Milwaukee Tool expects to seek property tax breaks, but didn't specify a value.

The company declines to release pay levels.

