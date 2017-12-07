Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 242 | Thursday, December 7, 2017

Sedgwick to Acquire London-Based Claims Management Firm

By Andy Meek

Updated 6:35PM
Memphis-based Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc. has made an acquisition that expands the company’s international footprint.

The company has signed an agreement to acquire London-based loss adjuster and claims management firm Cunningham Lindsey, which helps businesses, insurance companies, brokers and policyholders around the world. The company employs 6,000 people in 600 offices across 60 countries.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

The Cunningham Lindsey group will complement the services provided by Sedgwick and its subsidiary Vericlaim. Cunningham Lindsey provides services addressing all aspects of the risk management life cycle, including pre- and post-loss, specialties in loss adjusting, third-party claims administration, global account management, forensic engineering, and restoration and repair consulting, among others.

The acquisition also enhances Sedgwick’s status as the leading global provider of innovative risk and benefit solutions. Following the close of the transaction, the Sedgwick organization will employ more than 20,000.

The transaction is still subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

