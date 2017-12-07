Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 242 | Thursday, December 7, 2017

Grizzlies' Gasol Fined for Profanity During TV Interview

The Associated Press

Updated 3:17PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP) – Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for using a profanity during a live television interview.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

Gasol cursed during the interview after Memphis snapped an 11-game skid Monday night with a 95-92 win over Minnesota. It was the Grizzlies' first win since Nov. 7.

The center scored 21 points in the win, which ended an ugly stretch where Memphis fired coach David Fizdale on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 122 286 20,562
MORTGAGES 132 322 24,127
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 11 20 8,569
BUILDING PERMITS 247 547 41,680
BANKRUPTCIES 61 216 13,770
BUSINESS LICENSES 22 52 6,356
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 50 146 13,441
MARRIAGE LICENSES 11 51 5,042

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.