Gift Ideas For Travelers

VOL. 132 | NO. 242 | Thursday, December 7, 2017

Do you have a travel lover to shop for this holiday season? It’s pretty easy to find great lists of gifts for travelers online that recommend all the latest gadgets, trendy pieces of luggage and nifty home décor with a travel theme. Some of the suggestions aren’t that practical, like the custom map cufflinks for $200 I came across.

Below are general gifts that fill a need I have when traveling, help remember great trips or simply provide inspiration for future adventures.

Photo Display: If you’re like my family, you probably have thousands of travel photos saved but not displayed. I’m slowly working through images to find at least a few to print and frame, but I’m eyeing some of these rotating digital photo frames that allows you to show dozens of photos in one frame.

Selfie Stick: As we’ve gone through photos from this year’s travels to create our Christmas card, it’s easy to realize how a selfie stick would help us get better shots. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think I’ll buy one before our next trip.

GoPro: I have a great DSLR camera, but my iPhone 7 takes great pictures and is plenty convenient to carry on trips so the camera now stays home. I think it’s time to add a GoPro to make it even easier to capture videos, especially when biking, running or hiking.

Backpack: A solid backpack is my vital travel companion. I have one that’s big enough to hold a couple days of clothing, my computer, a pair of shoes and few other items, but small enough to easily work as a carry-on bag.

Travel Cord Roll: I have a pouch in my travel backpack that is stuffed with chargers and earbuds. It’s a disaster. I need something to keep our cords organized.

Stowable Umbrella: I don’t use umbrellas at home, and prefer my rain jacket when traveling. But I don’t always have it, and even if I do, if I’m caught in a downpour my backpack is getting soaked. A compact umbrella that fits in my backpack is always a good idea.

Noise-Canceling Headphones: I still use basic earbuds when flying and I still don’t sleep more than a few minutes on a plane. I need to invest in good headphones that do the job to keep talking passengers and bumpy food cart noises out.

Travel Pillow: The U-shaped neck support pillows work well on the plane or in a car, but I also find them cumbersome. I like the inflatable versions because they’re compact.

Packing Cubes: A set of packing cubes helps organize a suitcase. It’s particularly helpful if you have multiple people packing items in the same suitcase.

Fold-Up Yoga Mat: Traditional yoga mats don’t roll and easily fit in a traditional suitcase, but I came across a mat that folds into a square the size of an iPad.

Texting Gloves: Gloves that keep your fingers warm and allow you to access a smartphone screen just make too much sense.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.