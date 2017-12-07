Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 242 | Thursday, December 7, 2017

Ford Fired By Morgan Stanley In Harassment Investigation

By Bill Dries

Updated 12:57PM
Former U.S. Rep. Harold Ford Jr. has been fired from Morgan Stanley following a company investigation into allegations he harassed, intimidated and forcibly grabbed a co-worker, according to Huffington Post.

The HuffPo story says Morgan Stanley has confirmed Ford’s dismissal “for conduct inconsistent with our values and in violation of our policies.”

The online publication also cites two interviews with the woman who accused Ford in the incident that she says happened several years ago. She also produced emails from Ford that ended with her asking him to stop contacting her and Ford apologizing and agreeing not to.

Ford denied any such incident ever happened shortly after the story broke.

"In regard to news today. This simply did not happen," Ford tweeted. "I have never forcibly grabbed any woman or man in my life."

In her account, the woman, who is not identified in the story, said she and Ford were meeting for business reasons when the incident took place. She said a security guard from a building also came to her aid in the physical altercation.

She also contacted two women the night of the incident and confided in them about what happened, according to the story.

Ford, who was the congressman representing the all-Shelby County 9th District from 1997-2006, moved to New York City after a failed bid for the U.S. Senate in 2006. He worked for Merrill Lynch and started at Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing partner.

Ford has also been a political analyst on NBC/MSNBC.

