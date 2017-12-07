Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 242 | Thursday, December 7, 2017

Arkansas Hires SMU's Chad Morris as New Football Coach

By KURT VOIGT, AP Sports Writer

Updated 3:17PM
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Arkansas has hired SMU's Chad Morris as the new football coach.

The 49-year-old Morris, a longtime Texas high school coach and former Clemson offensive coordinator, agreed Wednesday to a six-year contract worth $3.5 million annually.

He replaces Bret Bielema, who was fired after compiling a 29-34 record in five seasons – including 11-29 in the Southeastern Conference.

Morris leaves the Mustangs after compiling a 14-22 in three seasons. He took over a team that finished 1-11 in 2014, won two games his first season and improved to 5-7 in 2016 and 7-5 this year.

