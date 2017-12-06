VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

An independent investigation of grade-changing allegations at Trezevant High School made public Tuesday, Dec. 5, concludes there was a “systemic pattern” of changing student grades at the Frayser high school from 2012 to 2016.

And some but not all of the grade changing was directed by football coach Teli White, according to the report of the team headed by former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton.

Immediately after Shelby County Schools board members waived their attorney-client privilege and were briefed by Stanton on the results at the board’s Tuesday evening meeting, SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson recommended firing White.

SCS board chairwoman Shante Avant preceded Stanton’s briefing by apologizing to parents of students at Trezevant.

More than 1,000 grades were changed over the five-year period by Shirley Quinn,a school secretary at Trezevant, who was allowed to resign at the outset of the scandal when she refused to implicate anyone else. School officials conducting that first internal investigation had reason to believe others must have been involved but didn’t have proof, Hopson said at the time.

The independent investigation called for by Hopson followed the resignation of Trezevant principal Ronnie Mackin in June with a six-page letter that alleged widespread grade changing by White, sexual harassment and violations of school policies. Mackin resigned after the school system decided he would not return to lead the high school after a year at the helm. Mackin said he was being made the “scapegoat” for problems he notified the school system of earlier in the school year.

Stanton led an investigation limited to the grade-changing allegations with other attorneys investigating other allegations made by Mackin.

Hopson and SCS board members vowed Tuesday to root out a "culture" that the Stanton report concluded may exist at other schools as well.

The report says Quinn changed more than 1,000 grades on student transcripts including 313 from failing to passing grades. Some but not all of the changes were directed by White. The result was over the five-year period 53 ineligible students got diplomas.

The Stanton report found "no evidence" that football players at Trezevant or their families were paid by White, but noted that the investigators didn't have the power to subpoena financial records.

Quinn was allowed to resign before the internal investigation when school system officials said she would not name others who might be involved. Just as then, school system leaders say there is reason to believe others at the school must have known at least something about the scandal based on how systemic it was. And Hopson pointed out Tuesday the investigation shows it involved more than student athletes. The investigation concludes the goal was to pump up Trezevant's graduation rate.

In the tenure charges, Hopson alleges White lied to the school system and to independent investigators about his involvement and that altered transcripts with handwritten notes were on White's laptop.

The school board unanimously approved Tuesday the notice of charges by Hopson against White that are part of the recommendation to fire White. White has the right to a hearing and to appeal based on the results of that hearing. The board vote Tuesday is the start of the dismissal process.