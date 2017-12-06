New Arkansas Ten Commandments Display Wins Initial OK

VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – A plan to reinstall a Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' Capitol months after it was destroyed has won initial approval from a state panel.

A subcommittee of the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission on Tuesday approved a proposal to reinstall the privately funded memorial and make it more secure. The display was installed outside Arkansas' Capitol in June but destroyed less than 24 hours later. The man accused of driving his car into it apologized in 2015 for also destroying one outside Oklahoma's Capitol.

The Arkansas replacement would be surrounded by four concrete posts for protection. A public hearing on the proposed changes will be held Thursday, before they go before the full commission next week.

Oklahoma replaced its monument but its state Supreme Court later ordered it removed.

