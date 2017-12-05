Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Natural Gas Rates to Rise for Atmos Customers in Mississippi

By JEFF AMY, Associated Press

Updated 3:04PM
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Natural gas rates are going up for customers of Mississippi's largest gas utility.

The Mississippi Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved plans for Dallas-based Atmos Energy Corp. to raise rates on its 260,000 Mississippi customers.

Rates for a yardstick residential customer should go up by about $2 a month, with most of the money going to pay for Atmos to repair and replace aging pipes and infrastructure.

Some of the money will go toward a program to expand natural gas to industries in rural areas.

Separately, Atmos will spend $5 million next year with the goal of adding 1,000 residential customers. That effort has been advocated by Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley, a Democrat representing Mississippi's northern third. Presley says access to natural gas save those residents money.

