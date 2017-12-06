Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Memphis and Norvell Agree to New Five-Year Deal

By Don Wade

Updated 5:29PM
Mike Norvell

Not only does it appear Mike Norvell will be on the sideline to coach the University of Memphis in the Dec. 30 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, it looks like he will be staying on afterward.

The Tigers’ second-year head coach signed a contract extension, breaking the news via his Twitter account – @Coach_Norvell – Tuesday afternoon. The tweet included a picture of Norvell signing papers alongside athletic director Tom Bowen.

Norvell agreed to a new five-year contract worth $13 million that also upped the salary pool for his assistants and staff by $250,000, according to the USA Today Network.

In recent weeks, many college football programs have had openings for coaches and Norvell’s name had been associated with several potential jobs – most notably at the University of Arkansas.

Norvell led the Tigers to the American Athletic Conference West Division title this season. They will carry a 10-2 record into the AutoZone Liberty Bowl matchup with Iowa State. Both losses came to UCF, 40-13 in the regular season and 55-48 in double-overtime in the AAC title game. The Tigers went 8-5 in Norvell’s first season at Memphis.

Norvell’s agent is Jimmy Sexton and he is considered a major power broker in college football coaching circles.

