VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Lorenzen Wright Murder

By Bill Dries

Updated 5:25PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter

Billy Turner

Seven years after being shot to death, authorities announced Tuesday, Dec. 5, they have charged a suspect with first-degree murder in the 2010 killing of former University of Memphis and Memphis Grizzlies basketball start Lorenzen Wright.

The murder charge returned by the Shelby County grand jury against Billy R. Turner, 46, of Collierville was announced Tuesday by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Wright was last seen alive in July 2010; Germantown Police got a 911 call from his cell phone early the next morning that included the sounds of gunshots. Wright’s body was found days later in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester roads. He had been shot multiple times.

Lorenzen Wright

Weirich offered no information about how Turner allegedly knew Wright or evidence against him. But the case is being prosecuted by chief prosecutor Paul Hagerman and assistant district attorney Colin Campbell, who are both with the Multi-Agency Gang Prosecution Unit.

Weirich also confirmed that last month police found what they believe is the murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi.

