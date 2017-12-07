Germantown Mayor Calls for Multifamily Moratorium

VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

In the waning minutes of the Germantown Planning Commission’s Tuesday, Dec. 5, meeting, Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo proposed a moratorium on all new standalone multifamily developments in the suburb’s Smart Code zoning districts.

While reading a prepared statement, Palazzolo said his concerns were rooted in the high number of new multifamily projects that have been proposed recently.

“Rapid development of multifamily units can result in a disproportionate impact on city resources, services, utility systems, traffic, schools and public safety,” Palazzolo said. “As a result I have asked my administration to prepare a resolution that would impose a temporary moratorium on standalone multifamily development in Smart Code zoning districts.”

He said the reasoning behind the moratorium is to allow the city time to research, analyze and assess the impact and nature of any future multifamily development with the areas in question.

“It is not the intent to propose a moratorium on mixed-use projects, integrated multifamily projects or multifamily projects that have received some level of approval – this would only apply to any future applications,” Palazzolo continued. “I have directed administration to work with the city attorney to have a resolution prepared for the first (Board of Mayor and Aldermen) meeting on Jan. 8, 2018.”

Palazzolo said he wasn’t bringing the proposed moratorium to the planning commission for a vote or discussion, but to simply make the board aware of his intentions.

“This body has to hear so many applications and cases, it would not be fair to the residents, staff or planning commission to put those three groups into vulnerable position to have to look at projects moving forward, so we’re take our time and get something before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.”