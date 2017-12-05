VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

The 16th annual Toy Truck toy drive for Porter-Leath will be open Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 6-8, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bud Davis Cadillac, 5433 Poplar Ave., and Saturday, Dec. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at WMC Action News 5, 1960 Union Ave. The drive collects new, unwrapped toys that promote early childhood learning (dolls, puzzles, balls, blocks, etc.) and cash, check and credit card donations to benefit children 6 weeks to 5 years old served by Porter-Leath’s preschool program. Visit porterleath.org.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company will stage Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” Thursday, Dec. 7, through Dec. 17 at Dixon Gallery & Gardens’ Winegardner Auditorium, 4339 Park Ave. Visit tnshakespeare.org for showtimes and tickets.

Celebrate the holidays in the Cooper-Young Historic District Thursday, Dec. 7. Stores and restaurants will offer holiday specials, and businesses will light their windows and outdoor displays for the annual “Unwrapped” contest (winners announced at 6 p.m.). The Peabody School Choir will sing Christmas carols in the gazebo starting at 5 p.m., and Santa will stroll around, handing out candy and posing for photos. Visitors are asked to bring a small toy under $5 to be donated to the school’s Peabody Eagle Bucks Program.

Let’s Innovate Through Education (LITE) hosts its Student Pitch Night Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the University of Memphis’ Fogelman Executive Center, 330 Innovation Drive, suite 206. High school students will pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to the community, with audience members voting to select two to receive additional funding for their startup or nonprofit. Tickets are $25. Visit litememphis.com.

Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park hosts Decorate Your Car Night, Park Member Night and Movie Night Thursday, Dec. 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the park, 6903 Great View Drive N. Decorate your car to get a $5 discount per car on tickets purchased at the gate, then head to Mistletoe Village for a 7 p.m. screening of “Elf.” Visit shelbyfarmspark.org.

The 2017 Memphis Bar Association annual meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Guest House at Graceland, 3600 Elvis Presley Blvd. The evening will feature an awards presentation, raffle and live band. Tickets are $70 (includes dinner and parking). Visit memphisbar.org/annualmeeting to register.