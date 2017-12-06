Blankenship Named President Of Coldwell Banker Collins Maury

VOL. 132 | NO. 241 | Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Sean Blankenship has joined Coldwell Banker Collins Maury as president, coming to the Collierville-based full-service real estate firm after serving as chief marketing officer for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. In his new role, Blankenship will focus on growing the company’s presence in the greater Memphis and northern Mississippi markets.

Hometown: Apple Valley, California

Experience: Earned a B.A. from California State University, Fullerton, and an MBA from University of Phoenix. Professional background has been centered around technology, sales and marketing, most recently as the chief marketing officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, and included senior roles at Gulf States Toyota, Nissan North America and iCossing Advertising.

What talent do you wish you had? I’ve tried to become a “guitar hero” for a long time, and really enjoy playing (not very well, I might add). I LOVE music and always have music playing. To be a great guitar player would be awesome.

Who has had the greatest influence on you and why? My maternal grandfather. He is (he is no longer with us) a retired Air Force colonel, smartest man I’ve ever known, and would give you the shirt off his back. He taught me so much about responsibility, accountability and hard work. It really helped me as I matured (which I am still doing) and define my character.

What attracted you to Coldwell Banker Collins Maury? Doug Collins attracted me through his character and leadership, and his management team and agents closed the deal for me based on their combined character, culture and professionalism. I was fortunate in my previous role to travel the U.S., visiting a lot of real estate companies … large and small. There is something special about Coldwell Banker Collins Maury.

What are your goals in your new position? Smart growth … calculated growth. The priority is to maintain and nurture the culture, first and foremost, and be smart about how we grow the company. We are fortunate in that technology and digital marketing can be a tremendous advantage for us through our affiliation with Coldwell Banker. No other real estate company has products such as CBx, our proprietary listing experience application. Our learning platform and dedicated management team are also tremendous assets in how we grow the company. I will be focusing on those areas.

You most recently served as Coldwell Banker Real Estate’s chief marketing officer and developed several award-winning campaigns on the national level. How does your marketing background play into your new role? The exposure I’ve had at big brands such as Coldwell Banker and Nissan (for example) has been instrumental in developing marketing strategies that benefit local affiliates (real estate brokerages or automotive dealers). I’m a firm believer, whether it be an ad campaign or a technology platform, it must have a positive impact at the transaction level.

In my new role, I have a front row seat now. Connecting with customers across multiple platforms and communication channels to tell our company story is exciting. Using advance marketing techniques and new technology to assist our sales professionals increase their business will be a new challenge for me.

While you were there, you created and developed CBx, an app with a range of big-data tools for Coldwell Banker associates on the go. How is technology changing the home buying/selling process – both for agents and consumers? We live in a world of dynamic and constant change. Everything from the news media to technology is seemingly changing daily. So why has the process of real estate remained static or stuck in time?

Consumers today expect information to be instant and readily accessible anytime, anywhere. Technology has changed the transparency paradigm. Real estate professionals must adapt to technology and the transparency of information, or be left behind.

As a result, the big change that I see concerns why and how a consumer engages an agent. I believe agents are more valuable than ever, which is actually contrary to some industry publications.

Why? Because we have a large generation(s) of consumers, Gen Y and X, who place a tremendous amount of value in financial mentoring and advisement. They’ve seen their parents devastated by the Great Recession, they have massive college debt and have been conditioned to avoid “owning” anything. However, as they mature, get married, have families, etc., they want to own a home. The role of a real estate professional today has become so much more than finding the right house.

You’re coming on board as the company rolls out its new Global Luxury program. Tell us a little about the program and what’s ahead. Very exciting time for our luxury customers and associates. The Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program provides a best-in-class marketing program designed to expose and connect luxury homes with luxury buyers. First-class marketing materials, global syndication and associate networking. In addition, the all-new certification program brings world-class luxury-home training to our sales professionals.

What do you consider your greatest accomplishment? Professionally, I am not sure I’ve seen it yet. I’ve never been afraid of change or risk, and have surely had ups and downs, like many. I’ve changed industries, moved around the country, but have always been confident in my ability to develop products. I love to make things that improve business processes. Additionally, I’ve taken great pride in continually developing my leadership skills, knowing I can always improve. For me, it’s about seeing those around me succeed and doing my best to ensure they do.

What do you most enjoy about your work? Easy one … helping others succeed.

If you could give one piece of advice to young people, what would it be? Listen to your gut. Don’t listen to anyone who says you can’t do it. And don’t stress about what you can’t control.

Marisa Rouse has joined the Memphis office of Bass, Berry & Sims PLC as an associate attorney. Rouse assists clients with commercial real estate and debt financing transactions. She earned a juris doctorate from the Washington University School of Law in 2017 and a Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University in 2012.

Rebecca Allen has been promoted to team lead at Eclectic Eye. Allen has worked at Eclectic Eye for more than three years, and in her new role she will help grow and develop vendor relationships and support store functions. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in fashion merchandising and a minor in marketing from the University of Memphis and is American Board of Opticianry certified.

Libby King has been named sales director at Trezevant. King previously served for five years as sales counselor for the senior living community. Prior to joining Trezevant, she was advertising director at RSVP Magazine.

The Greater Memphis Chamber has announced its “10 to Watch” in 2018. The list features chamber members who have demonstrated growth, determination, ingenuity and customer satisfaction, and who are poised for great progress in 2018. Honorees are: A+ Parking, AllWorld Project Management, Christ Community Health Services, H. Saga International/Port Alliance, Morris Marketing Group, Nickey Warehouses, Nucor Steel, the Memphis Redbirds, The Seam and Tri-State Bank.

The Memphis KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2018 KOA President’s Award from Kampgrounds of America. The award is presented annually to campgrounds that receive high scores in customer service from campers as well as top scores in KOA’s annual quality review. KOA surveys hundreds of thousands of campers each year regarding their KOA camping experience.

The National Association of Professional Background Screeners Background Screening Credentialing Council has reaccredited Data Facts Inc. through the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program. To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass a rigorous on-site audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures related to consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards and general business practices.