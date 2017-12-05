Two Issues To Address Now

VOL. 132 | NO. 240 | Tuesday, December 5, 2017

As we enter the last month of the year, there is a lot for nonprofits to consider, plan for and take action on. With this column we share news updates on #GivingTuesday and sexual harassment.

First up: #GivingTuesday. This new “holiday” is celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and is all about making financial gifts to nonprofits large and small. It is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media. This year, more than 1.6 million gifts were made, raising $177 million online in 98 countries.

We hope your nonprofit participated. If not, plan now for 2018. Go online to GivingTuesday.org to download tools, ideas and case studies. Schedule time and allocate resources to implement online giving and grow your social media presence. Create a team of volunteers to help you get ready for November 2018. It’s not too early!

While online giving continues to grow, we also know that many of us continue to give the “old-fashioned way” – by check, payroll deduction, with gifts of stock and securities, or through a donor-advised fund. While these gifts may not show up in #GivingTuesday reports, we know they are vital to nonprofits and our communities. Keep giving. Do it joyously.

Our second topic: sexual harassment in the nonprofit workplace, and the specific forms of harassment fundraisers can be subjected to.

Now is the time to discuss your organization’s sexual harassment policy, including methods for reporting. It’s also time to reflect on how your organization’s culture may unwittingly (or knowingly!) create an unsafe workplace and support unsafe working conditions. We need to look out for misuse of power and cover-ups, and how we may be creating a culture that discourages reporting or overlooks the obvious. And it’s time to implement annual training for all employees and board members.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy and Inside Philanthropy recently have published articles making clear the specific dangers in the nonprofit sector: donors with power and money, and fundraisers who can be evaluated and compensated based on how much money they raise. Other dangers include management who won’t respond to complaints for fear of alienating a donor and losing a “gift.”

The large numbers of younger women who must interact with older, wealthy men in one-on-one situations creates risk. Men, too, are at risk. As one person shared with Inside Philanthropy, “There are issues related to women who “use flirtatiousness and their dating lives as ways of drawing in donors.”

Our concern for our community needs to include care for our employees and volunteers. Take the time and allocate the funding to schedule meaningful trainings that foster a safe, transparent and diverse workplace.

It’s time to examine our dynamics, culture, and policies. We – as nonprofit employees, donors, board members and funders – can create safe working conditions.

Articles online at bit.ly/IPHarass and bit.ly/ChronHarass.

Mel and Pearl Shaw, owners of fundraising consultancy firm Saad&Shaw, can be reached at 901-522-8727 or saadandshaw.com.