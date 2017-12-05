Return of Trolleys Pushed Back to April

VOL. 132 | NO. 240 | Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Plans for a restoration of trolley service by the end of the year have been put off again by leaders of the Memphis Area Transit Authority after “body rot” was discovered in three trolleys being restored in Iowa.

MATA president Gary Rosenfeld said Monday, Dec. 4, that the trolley system should return to service in April 2018, more than three years after it was shut down in 2014 because of two trolley fires.

The system-wide shut down followed as MATA officials discovered there was little if any maintenance work being done on the fleet of trolleys, no training program in maintenance and very few records of what maintenance work had been done.

Establishing maintenance training and a maintenance schedule, as well as meeting national safety standards for the operation of the trolleys, has been part of the drive to return the trolley lines to service. The process has involved restoring the trolley cars – some of them a century old – and purchasing new ones.

Rosenfeld said the system has to have a minimum of six trolley cars to restart passenger service. So far, only three are fully restored and ready.

Gomaco Trolley Co. of Ida Grove, Iowa, found the wood rot and metal fatigue last month in three cars.

“Part of the issue is that a couple of the trolleys … have extreme body rot,” Rosenfeld said. “The damage to our vehicles is cumulative from literally decades of service where the frame needs to be rebuilt to support the body on top of the trolley.”

Some of the rot may have been caused by continual washing of the wood bodies. Rosenfeld said the wood used in the old trolley bodies wasn’t meant to soak up that much water.

The trolleys from Iowa should be in Memphis early next year. But that delay pushes back other aspects of returning trolley service.

“It has a cascading effect,” Rosenfeld said. “We were counting on the cars being delivered during the month of December. That would allow us to get our operator training program up and running and have a good quality crew of eager trolley operators.”

Rosenfeld said the trolley bodies won’t be washed daily, but will instead be washed on an as-needed basis.

He also termed the delay “frustrating,” but said since the transit authority began the move to restore trolley service back in January, it has met every one of the other milestones it has set for the return.

“It’s unfortunate, but as I have said all through this last year our goal is to provide Memphis with the safest trolley system we possibly can,” he said.