Holiday Toy Truck Fundraiser to Benefit Porter-Leath Kids

VOL. 132 | NO. 240 | Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Nearly 6,000 at-risk children up to age 5 and who are served by Porter-Leath will have a merrier Christmas this year thanks to the 16th Annual Toy Truck Benefiting Porter-Leath and Bob & Roland’s 13th Annual Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl hosted by the Flying Saucer Downtown.

Yuletide Office Solutions is sponsoring the Toy Truck for the fourth consecutive year. Bud Davis Cadillac at 5433 Poplar Ave. will host the toy drive Wednesday, Dec. 6, through Friday, Dec. 8, and WMC Action News 5 at 1960 Union Ave. will host the final stop on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., visitors can see Santa and his celebrity reindeer as they fill the truck at Bud Davis. On Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., they can help celebrity reindeer compete to collect donations at WMC.

“It just thrills me to see these kids have Christmas presents, because many of them might not otherwise have Christmas,” said Chris Miller, CEO of Yuletide, a family business founded in 1972 that specializes in office supplies, janitorial products, printing and furniture. “With the cooperation of all of our customers and employees, we work to gather all these toys and make sure that these kids have a very merry Christmas.”

Yuletide sent an email to all of its office clients asking if they want to participate and then dropped off a toy donation box at participating businesses like Independent Bank, Collier Insurance, MassMutual, BancorpSouth, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Semmes-Murphey and many others.

Last year, Yuletide’s customers and affiliates helped bring in two truckloads of toys.

Supporting event sponsors this year include James Gattas Jewelers, Knowledge Tree, Parasol Awnings and Mahaffey Tent & Event Rentals among others.

“We’re trying to keep the event fresh and fun,” said Rob Hughes, Porter-Leath vice president of development. “We’ve got a lot of our sponsors and good friends of the agency out there as celebrity reindeer donning reindeer antlers and asking people for money.”

Since 2000, the goal has been to fill the Toy Truck with age-appropriate toys for preschool babies, toddlers and children with dolls, trucks, building blocks and other toys that promote gross motor skills and early childhood learning. The event has grown tremendously over the past several years.

“When I first started here in 2009, we had 500 preschool students. Now we have 6,000 students,” Hughes said. “We’re very thankful that the community in Memphis and Shelby County has really responded to the event. Every year, we met the need and we’ve always been able to provide all of our children with something for Christmas and the holidays.”

People can drop off new, unwrapped toys as well as cash, a check or credit card donations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Bud Davis Cadillac, from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8, and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. at WMC Action News 5, on Dec. 9.

All monetary gifts delivered to Toy Truck and made online will be matched by a Secret Santa in the community.

“The first $50,000 in gifts to Toy Truck gets matched dollar for dollar, which is amazing,” Hughes said. “So if you don’t have time to go shop or if the crowds really aren’t your thing, you can donate $50 and that turns into $100 right then and there on the spot.”

Donors of $50-plus also receive a certificate for one semiprecious stone from James Gattas Jewelers, valued at up to $100. One lucky winner will receive their choice of a Diamond Cluster one-carat ring, pendant, or earrings, valued at $3,500.

After the event, the truck travels to an undisclosed location, dubbed Santa Central, where the toys are prepared for the children.

Saturday at the Flying Saucer in Downtown Memphis, Porter-Leath held a pub crawl that also raised toys for the Toy Truck. Attendees got in for free if they brought a toy, and an estimated 2,000 people got into the holiday spirit.

“When both events go well, it’s very merry Christmas and happy holidays for the children of Porter-Leath’s preschool program,” Hughes said.

On Dec. 14, Memphis Botanic Garden is allowing Yuletide to gather toys as part of its holiday-themed Family Night. Visitors are encouraged to bring a toy to donate. The 501st Legion Star Wars enthusiast costume group will also be on hand helping to raise money.

Porter-Leath will serve more than 50,000 children and families in the Mid-South this year.