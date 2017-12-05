Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 240 | Tuesday, December 5, 2017

GNC Cancels Funding Plans, Seeks Alternatives

The Associated Press

Updated 3:06PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NEW YORK (AP)GNC Holdings Inc. cancelled a sale of senior notes and its plans to borrow more as it considers other options to raise funds.

The Pittsburgh-based nutritional supplements company retained Goldman Sachs as its strategic adviser. The company did not specify its options, though a potential sale is usually part of a strategic alternatives search.

The shift comes several months after former Rite Aid CEO Ken Martindale took the leadership post at GNC. The company had been undergoing a strategic review process. It has been facing stiffer competition as more retailers enter the market for health and wellness products.

GNC operates about 9,000 locations worldwide, including roughly 6,800 stores and franchise shops in the U.S.

In afternoon trading, shares of GNC edged down by 9 cents to $5.30.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 61 20,337
MORTGAGES 0 60 23,865
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 8,549
BUILDING PERMITS 0 118 41,251
BANKRUPTCIES 0 70 13,624
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 16 6,320
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 13,295
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 21 5,012

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.