The Week Ahead: Dec. 4-10

Good morning, Memphis! The holidays are in full swing, and several events this week aim to help you make a dent in your shopping list while also supporting local artisans and small businesses. Check out the details on those, plus our entertainment picks and more you need to know about in The Week Ahead...

So with all of the talk and scene-setting underway toward the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art moving out of Overton Park, you may expect to see lots of crates and moving boxes inside. Not so. The museum is in Overton Park for at least another five years, and the redesigned Brooks gift shop has its grand reopening and holiday celebration Wednesday at 5 p.m. Look for some new handmade and unique items from around the world and merchandise that will change depending on exhibitions and the seasons. Some offerings from Cafe Brooks by Paradox also will be available at the grand opening because it’s not wise to shop on an empty stomach … in Memphis … during the holidays. The gift shop has long been a well-kept secret for unique gifts for those with a deep and abiding interest in the arts.

It’s the Holiday Farmers Market – Hoe! Hoe! Hoe! (Ah, farming puns.) Memphis Farmers Market has your holiday shopping needs covered, from gifts to treats to dinners. Check out this one-day-only market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central Station Pavilion, South Front at G.E. Patterson.

The Indie Wednesday Film Series this week will screen an encore presentation of the documentary shorts program from the 2017 Indie Memphis Film Festival. The pay-what-you-can event will be held at 430 N. Cleveland St. from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The showings include “Mickey’s Pets,” directed by Ashley Brandon; “Jesszilla,” by Emily Sheskin; “Cowgirl Up,” by Nathan Willis; “Silo: Edge of the Real World,” by Marshall Burnette; “The Duel,” by Sean David Christensen; “ISIS Hair Salon,” by Nicholas Coles; “Rebuilding in Miniature,” by Veena Rao; “Gays for Trump?” by Aaron Paul Lovett; “Election Night,” by Ryan Scafuro; and “Lessons Injustice,” by Karen Chapman.

We talk a lot in Memphis about side hustles, how creatives can make a living and what life is like for small-scale makers and artisans here. Arguably, not enough of that attention is given to the black creative experience in Memphis. Memphis Slim House, at 1130 College St., is hosting a discussion on “Being a Black Creative” Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The event is being hosted by the Slim House and Averell Mondie. It will feature Eso Tolson, Dana James Mwangi, Brittney Bullock, Ben Colar and Victoria Jones, with moderation by Darius B. Williams, and the discussion will focus on the creative hustle specific to black artists and entrepreneurs.

Dave Archer is the former CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare. He’s since left the organization and now leads the health care MBA program at Christian Brothers University at Crosstown Concourse. He’ll be talking about that transition, among other things, Tuesday at noon as part of the “Food for Thought” weekly 30-minute gathering on the Theater Stair at Crosstown, in the central atrium between the second and third floors. It’s something that’s done weekly, with members of the community using that event to talk about their work and stories.

The Shelby County Commission meets Monday for the second time in less than a week. The commission held a special meeting last week to override two vetoes of their resolutions by County Mayor Mark Luttrell. The Monday session is the regularly scheduled meeting with no matters on the agenda related to the clash between the commission and Luttrell over opioid litigation. But the tension will probably be a political presence.

The Memphis City Council meets Tuesday for the next to last meeting of 2017. Look for a final vote on the ordinance that would put a referendum on the November 2018 ballot to repeal ranked-choice voting and more discussion about new procedures for how 5K runs and similar events are granted permits by City Hall.

Celebrate the holidays in the Cooper-Young Historic District this Thursday. Stores and restaurants will be offering holiday specials, and businesses will light their windows and outdoor displays for the annual “Unwrapped” contest. (The winners will be announced at 6 p.m.). And over in the Cooper-Young gazebo, the Peabody School Choir will be singing Christmas carols starting at 5 p.m. You’ll also find Santa strolling around, handing out candy and posing for photos. Visitors are asked to bring a small toy under $5 to be donated to the school’s Peabody Eagle Bucks Program.

Janet Jackson brings her “State of the World” tour to FedExForum Wednesday. The 56-city tour began this past September in Lafayette, Louisiana. And true to its billing, it features a lot of music that reflects her view of the times we live in. The tour also has drawn a lot of comparisons to Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” tour that took place almost 30 years ago. And the reviews from the stops before Memphis indicate the hits from “Rhythm Nation” are on the set list, along with other greatest hits. Jackson plays the Forum just a few months after her brother Tito was on Beale to talk about his foray deeper into the blues with the late B.B. King’s band in 2018.

The Shelby County Election Commission is moving to a building just across the alley from its current Downtown location, and it’s taking some time to get this done before the busy 2018 election year arrives. Originally the election commission was going to close the Downtown office Thanksgiving week to finish off the move, but there was a delay in the carpet installation. (Isn’t that always the hitch in plans? Carpet?) Anyway, the Downtown office is now set to be closed all of this week to make the move to 157 Poplar. That happens to be where Downtown early voting takes place, but there’s a state law that forbids early voting at election commission offices … so now they’re looking for a new voting site to be up and running by April. And by the way, the election commission operations center at Shelby Farms Park remains open to continue with all of the functions that take place Downtown, including issuing and accepting qualifying petitions from candidates in the May county primary election. DEMOCRACY.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have three home games this week. First the Minnesota Timberwolves come to FedExForum for a 7p.m. tip on Monday. Then on Friday, the Grizzlies take on the Toronto Raptors in a 7 p.m. game. On Saturday, it’s an 8 p.m. tip against Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team will have two games this week, starting with a 7 p.m. contest Tuesday at FedExForum vs. Samford. At noon Saturday, the Tigers will play Bryant.

The Grizzlies’ G League team, the Memphis Hustle, will play two home games at the Landers Center in Southaven this week: Saturday at 3 p.m. vs. the Greensboro Swarm and Sunday at 4 p.m. vs. the Oklahoma City Blue. Former University of Memphis players Trahson Burrell and Austin Nichols are among the notables on the Hustle’s roster. For tickets, go to the Landers Center box office or call 901-888-HOOP.

