Heidi Shafer Sees Unresolved Issues in Opioid Litigation

VOL. 132 | NO. 239 | Monday, December 4, 2017

A task force on opioid addiction and its impact on county government services is not the same as a working group. And a motion by county mayor Mark Luttrell to intervene in the opioid lawsuit filed last month by the Shelby County Commission isn’t a done deal until the county commission agrees to the terms for that intervention.

The two positions by Shelby County Commission chairwoman Heidi Shafer last week indicate she and a majority of the commission believe the controversy over who can go to court on behalf of county government still has some life in it.

And she is seeking legal mediation to resolve those differences.

The commission, meeting in special session last week, summoned a two-thirds majority to override two vetoes by Luttrell of commission resolutions on the opioid litigation that preceded a Chancery Court ruling that seemed to settle the issue.

Chancellor Jim Kyle ruled that the commission overstepped its role in the county charter by hiring a law firm and then having its attorney, Julian Bolton, file a lawsuit in Circuit Court against two dozen opioid manufacturers and distributors on behalf of county government.

Kyle left the lawsuit in place and gave Luttrell and his administration until the end of the year to decide whether the administration would intervene in the lawsuit. Luttrell quickly said the administration would intervene and would examine all of the commission’s decisions to date on the opioid lawsuit, including its choice of a law firm. And the administration has since filed the motion to intervene.

Shafer says there are still issues to work out on that between Luttrell’s administration and the commission.

“What we’re trying to make sure is that what they don’t do is ‘no suit’ the thing,” she said, a reference to a move to dismiss or withdraw the lawsuit. “We’re trying to seek assurances.”

But Luttrell has said his administration intends to call the shots on the lawsuit in line with Kyle’s ruling. And he said the administration’s legal game plan on opioid litigation was still forming when the commission hired its own law firm and had a lawsuit filed.

Shafer is unapologetic about the action.

“He’s not doing anything and hasn’t for three-and-a-half years,” she said, describing Luttrell as “a mayor who seems to want to lead by procrastinating.”

Luttrell has said litigation takes time and that the escalation in deaths from opioid overdoses in Shelby County is alarming and an urgent problem. But he adds the move to litigation does not constitute an emergency and requires careful planning and coordination in a legal system that doesn’t move quickly on any issue.

Luttrell has also not ruled out a change in law firms handling the Circuit Court case.

“We just need to see who it is and what their strategy is,” Shafer said of the use of different law firm.

Shafer followed Kyle’s ruling on control of the opioid litigation by announcing she was appointing a task force and Luttrell responded by saying his administration has had such a task force in place for months that the commission can join.

“None of us knew about it. … It’s not a task force. It’s a work group,” Shafer said last week, adding that the work group is Luttrell’s staff.

“The definition of a task force by anyone’s estimation is not that,” she said. “A task force is where you go outside and you get experts from every field.”

Meanwhile, Shelby County commissioners take a final vote Monday, Dec. 1, on an increase in air emission fees that businesses pay.

The third and final reading of the ordinance would hike the fee per ton of annual air emissions from $48 to $53. And the annual major source permit fee for non automobile emissions would go from $1,000 to $1,500.

The commission meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Vasco Smith Administration Building. Follow the meeting @tdnpols, www.twitter.com/tdnpols, for live coverage.