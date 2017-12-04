Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 239 | Monday, December 4, 2017

Senate Speaker: UT to Accept Botched ACT Scores

The Associated Press

Updated 6:43PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state Senate's leader says the University of Tennessee will accept scores from ACT tests that weren't administered correctly last month, though ACT still won't release scores it deemed invalid.

Speaker Randy McNally said Thursday that University of Tennessee Interim Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick informed him of the decision.

Bearden High School and Alvin C. York Institute in Jamestown were given the Oct. 3 version of the test on Oct. 17.

ACT spokesman Ed Kolby says releasing the scores would compromise the test's integrity and disadvantage students who tested under standard practices. He says ACT hasn't heard from the university that it would accept scores deemed invalid.

McNally says ACT needs to explain what happened, release the scores and let colleges and universities make their own determinations.

