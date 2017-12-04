Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 239 | Monday, December 4, 2017

Maine Wreath Company Sues FedEx for Alleged Overbilling

The Associated Press

Updated 6:43PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

BANGOR, Maine (AP) – A Maine wreath-maker has sued FedEx, saying the shipping company overbilled it by more than $350,000.

The Bangor Daily News reports that the parent company of Worcester Wreath Co. filed the lawsuit in federal court last month.

The lawsuit says FedEx was supposed to bill Amazon for the shipping of wreaths sold through the online retailer last holiday season, but instead charged the wreath company.

The suit says the company continued to be billed after notifying FedEx, and some payments were drafted directly from the company's bank account. The wreath company said FedEx threatened to stop shipping their products when payments were withheld.

A spokesman for Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx Corp. said the company is reviewing the complaint and takes the matter seriously. He said the company wants to have a "thorough understanding of what happened."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 61 61 20,337
MORTGAGES 60 60 23,865
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 8,549
BUILDING PERMITS 118 118 41,251
BANKRUPTCIES 70 70 13,624
BUSINESS LICENSES 16 16 6,320
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 13,295
MARRIAGE LICENSES 21 21 5,012

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.