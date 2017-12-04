VOL. 132 | NO. 239 | Monday, December 4, 2017

Railroad Work to Close Jack Carley Causeway

Riverside Boulevard between McLemore Avenue and Jack Carley Causeway, as well as Jack Carley Causeway at Riverside Boulevard, will be totally closed to through traffic starting Tuesday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m.

The closing affects access to Presidents Island and the French Fort neighborhood.

The road closings are to allow Canadian National Railroad to reconstruct its railroad crossing.

This work is expected to last until sometime Friday evening.

Motorists who normally use Riverside between McLemore and Jack Carley Causeway, and those who use Jack Carley Causeway at Riverside are advised to take an alternate route during the days of the closure.

Local traffic will have access on Riverside and Jack Carley Causeway up to the closure at the railroad tracks.

– Bill Dries

Nyala at Memphis Zoo Gives Birth to 11-Pound Calf

A nyala at the Memphis Zoo’s Zambezi River Hippo Camp gave birth to an 11-pound calf, the zoo announced Friday, Dec. 1.

The calf, which the zoo has named Maggie, and its mother are reported doing well and can be seen in the hippo camp exhibit.

Nyala are a form of antelope with females having no horns and a short, striped coat.

Maggie is the first nyala calf to be born in the hippo camp exhibit since it opened in April 2016. Since January, more than 330 babies have been born at the zoo.

– Bill Dries

Museum Store Reopening at Brooks Museum of Art

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has partnered with local restaurateur and retailer Lisa Toro – co-owner of City & State and The Liquor Store – on the redesign and relaunch of the Brooks Museum Store.

The museum store will open to the public with a holiday celebration Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The store’s merchandise selection will rotate and evolve alongside the Brooks’ exhibits and the seasons, with new selections added each month to the fully redesigned 350-square-foot space on the museum’s ground floor.

Admission to the museum is not required to visit the store. Current Brooks members will receive a 10 percent discount on any purchases made in the store and at Cafe Brooks by Paradox.

The City of Memphis and the Brooks a few weeks ago agreed to begin to work toward a relocated Brooks Museum on the west side of Front Street between Union and Monroe avenues. A city fire station and parking garage currently occupy that prime riverside real estate on 2 acres owned by the city.

– Andy Meek

Grizzlies Owner Pera Has Decision to Make on Buy/Sell Clause

A buy-sell provision in the agreement between Memphis Grizzlies controlling owner Robert Pera and minority owners Steve Kaplan and Daniel Straus was exercised last week, according to a report from The Athletic.

Pera purchased the Grizzlies in 2012 from Michael Heisley for $377 million. When Kaplan and Straus entered the deal as minority stakeholders, a clause was inserted in the agreement that would allow them as soon as late October 2017 to set a new valuation for the franchise.

Once the buy-sell provision is triggered, Pera has to decide whether to buy out Kaplan and/or Straus to maintain his controlling interest in the team or cash out at the set price and leave the ownership group.

According to multiple media reports, the parties now have 60 to 90 days to negotiate. The value of NBA teams has spiked with both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers selling for around $2 billion.

As of February, Forbes had the Grizzlies valued at $790 million – or more than double what Pera paid for it in 2012.

– Don Wade

Redbirds’ Clapp Named Minor League Manager of Year

Memphis Redbirds manager Stubby Clapp has been named the Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year, joining a group of skippers to earn the award that includes Buck Showalter, Terry Francona, Grady Little, and Ryne Sandberg, among others, dating back to 1989.

Clapp, also the 2017 Pacific Coast League Manager of the Year, is the first St. Louis Cardinals minor league manager to receive the Baseball America honor.

A former Redbirds and Cardinals players, Clapp in his first year as Memphis manager steered the club to its third PCL championship (2000, 2009, 2017) and a 97-win season, combining the regular season and the postseason. The Redbirds went 91-50 in the regular season, setting a franchise record for victories and becoming the first PCL team since Tucson in 2006 to win 90 games in the regular season.

The Redbirds’ success came while using 62 different players during the season, including 14 making their Triple-A debuts, with 22 different players also playing for St. Louis and nine making their Major League debuts.

The Redbirds won a franchise-record 11 straight games April 28-May 8 and also won 12 straight home games from July 3-27 and seven straight road games from May 2-8.

– Don Wade